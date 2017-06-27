Game Wrap 6/26/2017: Giants 9 Rockies 2

Denard Span CF- 2 for 4, 3B, BB. BA= .282. Span is hitting .347 in June.
Joe Panik 2B- 2 for 4, SF. BA= .279. Panik is hitting .368 in June.
Hunter Pence RF- 3 for 5. BA= .266. Pence is hitting .308 in June.
Buster Posey C- 3 for 4, 2B, SF. BA= .347. Buster Posey is hitting .345 in June after hitting .354 in April and .344 in May.
Brandon Belt 1B- 1 for 3, 3B, 2 BB. BA= .229. Belt's career BABIP is .334. It .268 this year after a .363 in 2015 and a .346 in 2016. They did not just start shifting on Belt this year. His fWAR of 1.2 is #15 among MLB 1B. Not great but considering the first half BABIP, not terrible either. Even with no second half improvement, his projected fWAR of 2.4 at least earns back the AAV on his salary.
Jeff Samardzija RHP- 6.1 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 5 K's. ERA= 4.63. Samardzija's career BABIP Against is .296. This year it's .325. His K/BB of 10.03/1.11 is by far the best of his career.
Sam Dyson RHP- 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K's. ERA= 9.67. Dyson has potential. At this point the Giants probably don't have anything to lose by being patient with him and seeing if he can find some consistency.
Kyle Crick RHP- 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K. ERA= 4.15. Ditto Kyle Crick.
Matt Cain tries to get his season back on track tonight facing Rookie Jeff Hoffman.
The MRI on Austin Slater's hip was reportedly OK and he was available to PH and could return to the lineup on 6/28.
