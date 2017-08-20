Game Wrap 8/20/2017: Phillies 5 Giants 2

It was Hunter Strickland's turn to have a bullpen meltdown to ruin another QS by Madison Bumgarner. Key Lines:
Kelby Tomlinson 2B- 1 for 3, BB, SB(9). BA= .261. Kelby scored 1 of the Giants 2 runs and ran his hit streak to 7 games.
Buster Posey C- 2 for 3, 2B, HBP. BA= .321. Buster wasn't happy with Hector Neris who apparently decided to mimic Hunter Strickland, except Strickland was holding a grudge from 4 years ago. Nobody could remember any reason for Neris to hold a grudge at all. Buster's take was Neris must have thought he couldn't get Buster out. When told of Buster's comments, Neris said something to the effect of "any idiot could see I wasn't trying to hit him," except it sure looked like a purpose pitch to everybody but him. Since he's a reliever, he probably doesn't have to worry about standing in the batters box against a Giants pitcher, but some Giants hitters might decide to work on hitting the ball up the middle when they are facing him the next few times.
Madison Bumgarner LHP- 6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 7 K's. ERA= 2.87. That's a nice looking line except for the 111 pitches in 6 innings part.
Mark Melancon RHP- 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K's. ERA= 3.65. I would say Melancon is not quite ready to move back into the Closer role.
Hunter Strickland RHP- 1 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 0 BB, 2 K. ERA- 2.79. Overall, Strickland has pitched well. It's just that when he doesn't, he tends to do it in dramatic fashion. The fans were not diggin' it either. Wonder if Strick will be back next year? The Giants tend to listen to their fans, for better or worse.
*********************************************************************************
The Giants go right into another series tomorrow with Chris Stratton trying to build on his last terrific start facing Zach Davies and the BrewCrew.
Sunday, August 20, 2017
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment