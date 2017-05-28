Down on the Farm: 5/27/2017

AAA Reno Aces outslugged the Sacramento River Cats 7-6 in 11 innings:
Kelby Tomlinson 2B- 2 for 6, 2B. BA= .289.
Orlando Calixte CF/SS- 4 for 6, 3B, HR(8), SB(11). BA= .293.
Ryder Jones 3B- 1 for 5, HR(5). BA= .269.
Jae-Gyun Hwang 1B- 1 for 5, HR(4). BA= .282.
Chris Shaw LF- 2 for 5, 2B. BA= .308.
Austin Slater RF- 2 for 5, 2B. BA= .311.
Dan Slania RHP- 6 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 3 BB, 4 K's. ERA= 8.54.
Cats hit 4 HR's and scored all 6 of their runs in the 8'th and 9'th innings to send the game into extras. Calixte is on a pace to hit 30 HR's and steal 40 bases projected to 600 PA's.
*********************************************************************************
AA Richmond Flying Squirrels soared over the Harrisburg Senators 8-4:
Slade Heathcott CF- 1 for 5, HR(6). BA= .276.
Myles Schroder C- 3 for 5, 2B. BA= .333.
Rodolfo Martinez RHP- 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K's. ERA= 6.43.
Tyler Cyr RHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K's. ERA= 2.16.
Carlos Alvarado RHP- 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K's. ERA= 2.61.
*********************************************************************************
High A San Jose Giants cracked the Modesto Nuts 5-3:
Jalen Miller 2B- 2 for 4, 2B, 3B, Sac. BA= .236.
Ryan Howard SS- 2 for 4, 2B, SF. BA= .323.
Bryan Reynolds CF- 2 for 4, 2B. BA= .293.
Dillon Dobson 1B- 2 for 4, 2B. BA= .255.
Jake McCasland RHP- 6 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 5 K's. ERA= 6.13.
Caleb Simpson RHP- 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K's. ERA= 5.32.
Ryan Halstead RHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K, Save(8). ERA= 0.77.
McCasland gave up all 3 runs in the first inning.
*********************************************************************************
Low A Augusta Greenjackets blanked the Rome Braves 1-0:
Sandro Fabian RF- 2 for 4, 2B. BA= .250.
Kelvin Beltre 2B- 2 for 4. BA= .268.
Dominic Mazza LHP- 7 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K's. ERA= 4.21.
Patrick Ruotolo RHP- 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K's. ERA= 1.62.
Sunday, May 28, 2017
