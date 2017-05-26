Down on the Farm: 5/25/2017

AAA Sacramento River Cats defeated the Memphis Redbirds 5-3:
Kelby Tomlinson CF- 1 for 3, 2 BB. BA= .276.
Orlando Calixte SS- 2 for 4, BB. BA= .270.
Jae-Gyun Hwang 1B- 3 for 4, 2B, 3B. BA= .291.
Chris Shaw LF- 1 for 4, 2B. BA= .250.
Juniel Querecuto 2B- 2 for 3, SB(3). BA= .261.
Michael Roth LHP- 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 5 K's. ERA= 4.14.
Kyle Crick RHP- 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K's, Save(5). ERA= 3.20.
Kelby keeps after it in CF. How valuable is a guy who can play SS, 2B and CF on an MLB bench? It seems like the Giants are going to have to find out what Hwang can do at the MLB level at some point. Roth's ERA is 2.66 over his last 4 Starts.
AA Binghampton Rumble Ponies downed the Richmond Flying Squirrels 6-3:
Myles Schroder SS- 2 for 4, 2B. BA= .333.
Slade Heathcott CF- 1 for 4, HR(5). BA= .286.
CJ Hinojosa 2B- 2 for 4. BA= .255.
High A San Jose Giants topped the Lancaster Jethawks 4-2:
Heath Quinn RF- 1 for 4, HR(3). BA= .350.
Gio Brusa LF- 2 for 4. BA= .242.
Jonah Arenado 3B- 2 for 4, 2B, HR(2). BA= .236.
TJ Bennett 2B- 2 for 4, 3B. BA= .150.
Matt Krook LHP- 6 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 1 K, GO/AO= 13/3. ERA= 7.45.
Carlos Diaz LHP- 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K's. ERA= 3.30.
Ryan Halstead RHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K's, Save(7). ERA= 0.81.
Arenado has raised his BA from .197 to .236 over his last 6 games in which he has gone 11 for 26 with 5 2B and last night's HR. Matt Krook pitching to contact and getting results. Is this a breakthrough game for him?
Low A Rome Braves outlasted the Augusta Greenjackets 6-2 in 10 innings:
Jacob Heyward LF- 1 for 3, HR(6), BB. BA= .224.
Melvin Adon RHP- 6 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 4 K's. ERA= 3.98.
Nolan Riggs RHP- 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K's. ERA= 3.22.
