Down on the Farm: 7/13/2017

AAA. Sacramento River Cats edged out the Salt Lake City Bees 5-4:
Justin Ruggiamo CF/LF- 3 for 4, HR(6). BA= .269.
Chris Shaw LF- 2 for 4. BA= .304.
Ali Castillo 2B- 2 for 3, 2B. BA= .255.
Matt Gage LHP- 4 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 K. ERA= 4.70.
Derek Law RHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K. ERA= 5.00.
Harrisburg Senators outscored the Richmond Flying Squirrels 8-6:
KC Hobson 1B- 2 for 4, HR(4). BA= .275.
Daniel Carbonell LF- 1 for 3, 3B, SF. BA= .237.
Dan Slania RHP- 6 IP, 10 BB, 6 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 4 K's. ERA= 3.13.
High A. Rancho Cucamonga Quakes defeated the San Jose Giants 8-5:
Bryan Reynolds RF- 0 for 2, 2 BB. BA= .296.
Jonah Arenado 1B- 1 for 2, HR(8), BB. BA= .242.
Jalen Miller 2B- 1 for 3, 2B. BA= .217.
Matt Krook LHP- 4 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 6 BB, 4 K's. ERA= 6.19.
Heath Slatton RHP- 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K's. ERA= 11.84.
Low A. Augusta Greenjackets shut down the West Virginia Power 6-4:
Skyler Ewing 1B- 2 for 5, HR(6). BA= .253.
Sandro Fabian RF- 4 for 4. BA= .251.
Michael Bernal 3B- 2 for 4, 2B. BA= .250.
Melvin Adon RHP- 5 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 6 K. ERA= 3.71.
Patrick Ruotolo RHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K's, Save(10). ERA= 1.48.
-Fabian's 4 for 4 broke out of a slump in which he hit just .189 in his prior 10 games. He is now hitting .297 over his last 10.
Short Season Salem-Keizer Volcanoes buried the Boise Hawks 8-3:
Malique Ziegler CF- 1 for 3, BB, SB(12). BA= .347.
Juan Rodriquez RF- 2 for 4, HR(1). BA= .282.
Stetson Woods RHP- 5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 1 K. ERA= 1.87.
Jason Bahr RHP- 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K's. ERA= 6.35.
Garrett Cave RHP- 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 2 K's. ERA= 1.50.
AZL Giants pounded the Padres 11-3:
Heliot Ramos CF- 3 for 4, 3B, HBP. BA= .425.
Jacob Gonzalez 3B- 1 for 3, 2B, BB, HBP. BA= .462.
Ricardo Genoves DH- 2 for 4, 2B, 3B. BA= .267.
Nathanael Javier 1B- 1 for 5, 3B. BA= .275.
Diego Rincones RF- 3 for 4, 2 2B, HR(1). BA= .405.
Jose Rivero 2B- 2 for 3, BB. BA= .290.
Deiyerbert Bolivar LHP- 3 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 2 K. ERA= 3.18.
Joey Marciano LHP- 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K. ERA= 0.00.
Keenan Bartlett RHP- 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K's. ERA= 1.42.
-The Giants top 2 draft picks continue to shine.
-Diego Rincones may be breaking out. He is an 18 yo graduate of the DSL from Venezuela. He hit .244 last season, but with a .346 OBP. He had 29 BB against 32 K in 201 AB. Over his last for 4 games in the AZL, he's gone 12 for 17 and raised his BA from a low of .190 on 7/4 to his current .405.
-Looks like they are stretching Marciano out. Look for him to move up to S-K before the season is over.
DSL. Giants beat the Padres 5-3:
Alex Canario RF- 2 for 4, 2B. BA= .259.
