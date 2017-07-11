Down on the Farm: 7/10/2017

AAA Sacramento River Cats were idle.
AA Richmond Flying Squirrels were idle.
High A. Modesto Nuts topped the San Jose Giants 4-2:
Ronnie Jebavy CF- 2 for 4. BA= .285.
Jalen Miller 2B- 2 for 4, HR(6). BA= .219.
Madison Bumgarner LHP- 6 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K's. ERA= 8.10.
-Miller had been slumping rather badly before this game.
-OK everybody, settle down! Bummy must have just wanted to give those minor leaguers a thrill. He put the hammer down here, and looks like he's ready to go in the second half.
Low A. Asheville Tourists swarmed over the Augusta Greenjackets 7-1:
Ashford Fulmer CF- 2 for 3, BB. BA= .233.
Raffi Vizcaino RHP- 7.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 5 K', GO/AO= 9/2. ERA= 3.90.
-Viz gave up just 3 hits and 1 run through 7 IP then retired the first two batters he faced in the 8'th. He then gave up a single and double scoring 1 run and the reliever allowed the inherited runner to score for the final line. He threw 86 pitches in all.
Short Season Everett Aquasox beat the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 9-5:
Logan Baldwin LF/CF- 2 for 5, HR(1). BA= .286.
Orlando Garcia 2B- 1 for 3, HR(3), BB. BA= .323.
-The power Garcia showed in college is carrying over into his first pro season.
AZL. Giants edged out the Angels 3-2:
Ricardo Genoves C- 1 for 3, HR(2), BB. BA= .229.
Aaron Bond LF- 3 for 4, 2B, SB(1). BA= .480.
Seth Corry LHP- 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K. ERA= 0.00.
Weilly Yan RHP- 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K's. ERA= 3.09.
DSL Giants defeated the Blue Jays 5-4:
Aneudy Acosta RHP- 5 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K's. ERA= 3.81.
Abel Adames RHP- 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K's. ERA= 1.02.
Tuesday, July 11, 2017
