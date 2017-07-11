Tuesday, July 11, 2017

Down on the Farm: 7/10/2017

AAA  Sacramento River Cats were idle.

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels were idle.

High A. Modesto Nuts topped the San Jose Giants 4-2:

Ronnie Jebavy CF- 2 for 4.  BA= .285.
Jalen Miller 2B- 2 for 4, HR(6).  BA= .219.
Madison Bumgarner LHP- 6 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K's.  ERA= 8.10.

-Miller had been slumping rather badly before this game.
-OK everybody, settle down!  Bummy must have just wanted to give those minor leaguers a thrill.  He put the hammer down here, and looks like he's ready to go in the second half.

Low A. Asheville Tourists swarmed over the Augusta Greenjackets 7-1:

Ashford Fulmer CF- 2 for 3, BB.  BA= .233.
Raffi Vizcaino RHP- 7.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 5 K', GO/AO= 9/2.  ERA= 3.90.

-Viz gave up just 3 hits and 1 run through 7 IP then retired the first two batters he faced in the 8'th.  He then gave up a single and double scoring 1 run and the reliever allowed the inherited runner to score for the final line.  He threw 86 pitches in all.

Short Season  Everett Aquasox beat the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 9-5:

Logan Baldwin LF/CF- 2 for 5, HR(1).  BA= .286.
Orlando Garcia 2B- 1 for 3, HR(3), BB.  BA= .323.

-The power Garcia showed in college is carrying over into his first pro season.

AZL. Giants edged out the Angels 3-2:

Ricardo Genoves C- 1 for 3, HR(2), BB.  BA= .229.
Aaron Bond LF- 3 for 4, 2B, SB(1).  BA= .480.
Seth Corry LHP- 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K.  ERA= 0.00.
Weilly Yan RHP- 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K's.  ERA= 3.09.

DSL  Giants defeated the Blue Jays 5-4:

Aneudy Acosta RHP- 5 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K's.  ERA= 3.81.
Abel Adames RHP- 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K's.  ERA= 1.02.
