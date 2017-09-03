Game Wrap 9/3/2017: Cardinals 7 Giants 3

Gorkys Hernandez CF- 0 for 3, BB. BA= .260. By defensive metrics, Gorkys is not a great defensive OF and maybe he's not. I'll just say I don't think Denard Span would have made either of those 2 catches today.
Mac Williamson LF- 2 for 4, 2 2B. BA= .194. Neither of Mac's doubles led to runs, but hopefully they buy him some more AB's and eventually a higher spot in the lineup.
Madison Bumgarner LHP- 1 for 2, HR(3). BA= .241. Pretty sad when the best power hitter on the team is a pitcher.
Tim Fedorowicz C- 1 for 2, HR(1). BA= .250. Still wish the Giants could collect a chit or two for a couple of savvy offseason signings, Hundley and Fedex. Unfortunately, I think they are both FA's at the end of he season so they start from scratch.
Madison Bumgarner LHP- 6 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 2 BB, 5 K's, 3 HR's. ERA= 3.15. The ball was jumping out of a very warm AT&T Park and Bum left too many pitches in the fat part of the strike zone.
Matt Moore LHP- 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K. ERA= 5.42. Bochy and the Giants may be in the process of reinventing the term "swingman." A couple of nice innings for Moore out of the pen in garbage time.
*********************************************************************************
The Giants travel to Colorado where Chris Stratton will swing back to the rotation to face Chad Bettis who is back from cancer treatment.
*********************************************************************************
I think it is worth noting the Cardinals lineup had major contributions from 3 rookies, Harrison Bader, Paul DeJong and Jose Martinez, who were nowhere near anyone's Top 100 prospect lists before the season. In fact, the Cardinals have almost completely turned over their entire starting 8 since 2014, again, without any Top 100 type prospects. My point? You don't need a farm system full of Top 100 prospects to build a competitive homegrown team. With some patience, good decisions and a bit of improved injury luck, I could see the Giants getting at least 2 or 3 players similar to what the Cardinals roll with out of Parker, Williamson, Slater, Duggar, Shaw, Arroyo and Ryder Jones.
No comments:
Post a Comment