Down on the Farm: 8/20/2017

Chris Shaw LF- 1 for 4, HR(16). BA= .286.
Roberto Gomez RHP- 5.2 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 7 K's. ERA= 4.33.
DJ Snelton LHP- 2.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K's. ERA= 1.96.
Tyler Rogers RHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K. ERA= 2.05.
-Gomez is a 28 yo, 6'5", 180 lb drink of water. His ERA over his last 10 appearances is 2.33 with 38.2 IP in that span with 34 K and 10 BB.
AA Richmond Flying Squirrels sank the Akron Rubber Ducks 3-2:
Caleb Gindl CF- 3 for 4, BB. BA= .322.
Hunter Cole RF- 2 for 5. BA= .250.
Brandon Bednar 3B- 2 for 2, BB, Sac. BA= .272.
Matt Lujan LHP- 7 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 5 K's. ERA= 4.30.
Sam Coonrod RHP- 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K. ERA= 4.69.
High A Visalia Rawhide whipped the San Jose Giants 4-2:
Ronnie Jebavy CF- 1 for 3, HR(3). BA= .257.
Jalen Miller 2B- 1 for 3, SB(5). BA= .223.
Michael Cederoth RHP- 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K's. ERA= 1.83.
-Stay healthy, Michael Cederoth!
Low A Augusta Greenjackets defeated the Charleston River Dogs 3-1:
Carlos Garcia SS- 1 for 2, 2 BB. BA= .229.
Jean Angomas CF- 1 for 3, 2B, BB, SB(10). BA= .276.
Skyler Ewing 1B- 2 for 4, 2B, HR(10). BA= .241.
Michael Bernal 3B- 2 for 4, 2B. BA= .251.
Yordy Cabrera RHP- 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, GO/AO= 9/1. ERA= 3.60.
Nolan Riggs RHP- 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K's. ERA= 2.20.
Patrick Ruotolo RHP- 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, Save(16). BA= 1.91.
-This was Yordy Cabrera's 4'th Start of the season and his longest appearance.
Short Season Hillsboro Hops blanked the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 2-0:
Julio Benitez RHP- 9 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 3 K's. ERA= 4.31.
-Benitez threw 92 pitches in the 9-inning CG.
AZL Giants pounded the A's 8-3:
Heliot Ramos CF- 1 for 2, HBP. BA= .339.
Ismael Munguia LF- 3 for 5, 2 SB(7). BA= .346.
Jacob Gonzalez 3B- 2 for 5, 2B. BA= .351.
Nathanael Javier 1B- 4 for 5, 2B. BA= .322.
Nico Giarratano SS- 2 for 2, BB, HBP, SB(7). BA= .259.
Joey Marciano LHP- 4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 4 K's. ERA= 0.39.
Reagan Bazar RHP- 3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 K's. ERA= 5.63.
John Gavin LHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K's. ERA= 0.00.
-Looks like Ramos was lifted for a PR after the HBP. Hope it as just precautionary.
DSL Giants were idle.
