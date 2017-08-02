Wednesday, August 2, 2017

Down on the Farm: 8/1/2017

AAA  Sacramento River Cats shut out the New Orleans Baby Cakes 6-0:

Pablo Sandoval 3B- 1 for 4, HR(1).  BA= .250.
Chris Shaw LF- 2 for 4, HR(11).  BA= .284.
Tim Federowicz C- 1 for 4, HR(6).  BA= .286.
Andrew Suarez LHP- 7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K's.  ERA= 3.64.

-Baby Cakes?
-This was Suarez' 3'rd QS in a row.  He has allowed 3 R with 19 K's and 7 BB's in 20 IP over that span.

*********************************************************************************

AA  Portlands Sea Dogs edged out the Richmond Flying Squirrels 4-3:

CJ Hinojosa SS- 2 for 4.  BA= .242.
Tyler Herb RHP- 6 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 6 K's.  ERA= 3.64.
Sam Coonrod RHP- 1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 2 K's.  ERA= 4.85.
Seth Rosin RHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K's. ERA= 3.86.

-Coonrod comes out of the bullpen and it does not go well.

*********************************************************************************

High A  San Jose Giants blanked the Visalia Rawhide 2-0:

Steven Duggar RF- 0 for 2, 2 BB, SB(2).  BA= .245.
Grant Watson LHP- 6.2 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K's.  ERA= 3.02.
Caleb Simpson RHP- 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K.  ERA= 4.60.
Carlos Diaz LHP- 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K's, Save(1).  ERA= 2.53.

-This was Watson's 5'th QS in a row.  He has allowed just 5 R in 31 IP in that span.

*********************************************************************************

Low A  Rome Braves defeated the Augusta Greenjackets 5-1:

NTSH.

*********************************************************************************

Short Season  The NWL had their All-Star game.  The Volcanoes had several participants.  Nothing outstanding to report.

*********************************************************************************

AZL  Padres squeaked past the Giants 1-0:

Sidney Duprey LHP- 3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K's.  ERA= 4.10.
Greg Jacknewitz LHP- 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K's.  ERA= 3.48.
John Gavin LHP- 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K's. ERA= 0.00.

*********************************************************************************

DSL  Giants pounded the Padres 10-4:

Alexander Canario RF- 3 for 5, 2B.  BA= .302.
Franklin Labour 1B/LF- 3 for 5, 2B, HR(4).  BA= .305.
Samuel Jorge 3B- 3 for 4, 3B, BB.  BA= .227.
Gregory Santos RHP- 4 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 5 K's.  ERA= 1.06.

-Santos makes his Giants organizational debut after being acquired from the Red Sox in the Nunez trade.
