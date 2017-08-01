Down on the Farm: 7/31/2017

AAA Sacramento River Cats blanked the New Orleans Baby Cakes 3-0:
Mac Williamson LF- 1 for 4, 2B. BA= .229.
Pablo Sandoval 3B- 0 for 2, BB, SF. BA= .238.
Jose Flores RHP- 6.2 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 K's. ERA= 3.28.
Reyes Maronta RHP- 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K's. ERA= 4.50.
Derek Law RHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K's, Save(6). ERA= 3.86.
-Really disappointing that Mac has not gained traction after his early season injury. I really thought he could be the answer in LF. Maybe he still can be, but I would say Austin Slater, Ryder Jones and Chris Shaw have moved ahead of him on the depth chart.
-Has anyone seen any reason to think Pablo has anything left in his tank?
-It seems like Flores, Maronta and Law could all help in the Giants bullpen right now.
-Saw on Covechatter that Slade Heathcott got promoted to Sacramento.
AA Richmond Flying Squirrels were idle.
High A San Jose Giants defeated the Visalia Rawhide 4-2:
Steven Duggar RF- l for 4, 2B, BB. BA= .255.
"Not That" Ryan Howard SS- 2 for 5, 2B. BA= .324.
Johnny Cueto RHP- 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K's. ERA= 0.00.
Matt Solter RHP- 4 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 4 K's. ERA= 3.03.
Great looking rehab line for Cueto except he was supposed to go 4 innings and came out with "forearm tightness" which often a code term for possible UCL tear.
Low A Rome Braves beat the Augusta Greenjackets 5-3:
Jose "Viz Jr" Vizcaino Jr. 1B- 2 for 4, SB(9). BA= .249.
Jacob Heyward LF- 3 for 4. BA= .220.
Michael Bernal 3B- 2 for 3. BA= .259.
Raffi "RViz" Vizcaino RHP- 5.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 6 K's. ERA= 5.73.
SS Salem-Keizer Volcanoes were idle.
I think the NWL is on their All-Star break.
AZL Giants edged out the Angels 4-3:
Heliot Ramos CF- 2 for 4. BA= .391.
Francisco Medina SS/3B- 2 for 2, 2B, Sac. BA= .234.
Kyle McPherson 2B- 1 for 3, 2B. BA= .200.
Camilo Doval RHP- 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K's. ERA= 3.52.
Rodolfo Martinez RHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K. ERA= 0.00.
Olbis Parra RHP- 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K, Save(5). ERA= 2.38.
I saw your report on Cueto, a few years back he missed a few weeks with the same forearm tightness, but came back with no surgery. Fingers crossed it's the same situation. The line doesn't look ugly like some will in their last appearances before TJ. Any word on how his stuff looked?ReplyDelete
Coach B