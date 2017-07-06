Game Wrap 7/6/2017: Tigers 6. Giants 2

The Giants got a buzzkill just before game time when Johnny Cueto was a late scratch due to an "inner ear infection." Chris Stratton filled in and was a gamer but a 3-run outburst by the Tigers in the 2'nd inning was too much to overcome. Key Lines:
Joe Panik 2B- 1 for 4, 3B. BA= .277. Panik's triple drove in Denard Span, who had singled. Panik then scored on a groundout by Hunter Pence.
Chris Stratton RHP- 6.2 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 BB, 1 K, GO/AO= 9/4. ERA= 9.00. Some things to like here. He ate some innings. He mostly kept the ball on the ground. He did not allow a run in 3.2 IP after the 3'rd inning. He had just one bad inning, the 2'nd.
Kyle Crick RHP- 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 3 K's. ERA= 4.05. Walks are Kyle Crick's Achilles heel. He continued to avoid them here.
The Giants return home and start a weekend series agains the Marlins with Matt Moore facing Dan Strailly.
July 6, 2017
