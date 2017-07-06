Thursday, July 6, 2017

Game Wrap 7/6/2017: Tigers 6. Giants 2

The Giants got a buzzkill just before game time when Johnny Cueto was a late scratch due to an "inner ear infection."  Chris Stratton filled in and was a gamer but a 3-run outburst by the Tigers in the 2'nd inning was too much to overcome.  Key Lines:

Joe Panik 2B- 1 for 4, 3B.  BA= .277.  Panik's triple drove in Denard Span, who had singled.  Panik then scored on a groundout by Hunter Pence.

Chris Stratton RHP- 6.2 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 BB, 1 K, GO/AO= 9/4.  ERA= 9.00.  Some things to like here.  He ate some innings.  He mostly kept the ball on the ground.  He did not allow a run in 3.2 IP after the 3'rd inning.  He had just one bad inning, the 2'nd.

Kyle Crick RHP- 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 3 K's.  ERA= 4.05.  Walks are Kyle Crick's Achilles heel.  He continued to avoid them here.

*********************************************************************************

The Giants return home and start a weekend series agains the Marlins with Matt Moore facing Dan Strailly.
