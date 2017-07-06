Thursday, July 6, 2017

Game Wrap 7/5/2017: Giants 5 Tigers 4

I got home from work just in time to see Cory Gearrin enter the game, 2 in, 2 on 1 out.  He proceeded to wild pitch the runners to 2'nd and 3'rd and wasn't coming close to the strike zone on any pitches.  Ty Blach, who took a shutout into the 7'th inning was dying in the dugout.  I was yelling at the TV for Bochy to get Gearrin out of there.  A visit by Rags seemed to help a little but a shot off Gearrin's foot plated 1 run and kept the bases loaded.  When Boch climbs the steps of the dugout, I was sure Gearrin was done, but Boch had sent the trainer out first so it was an injury time out instead of a visit to the mound.  Gearrin got a sac fly to shrink the lead to 5-4 and things were not looking good with Justin Upton coming to the plate.  Gearrin struck him out.  Strickland took the 8'th and Dyson closed it out.  No problems!  Key Lines:

Gorkys Hernandez CF- 3 for 5, SB(7).  BA= .236.  Hernandez hit .359 in June and is 3 for 6 in July.  His OBP for the season is .321.  Denard Span needs his days off and Hernandez was able to spell him agains the LHP Norris.

Brandon Belt 1B- 1 for 3, BB.  BA= .236.  Belt continues to gradually rebuild his line.  His season OPS is .809.

Hunter Pence RF- 1 for 5, 3B.  BA= .258.  Pence is just 2 for 9 on the series so far but the 2 hits have been a HR and 3B with 4 RBI's.

Kelby Tomlinson 2B- 1 for 3, BB.  BA= .257.  Tomlinson gave Panik a spell agains the lefty and continues to grind out good AB's.

Ty Blach LHP- 6 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 2 K's.  ERA= 4.60.  As mentioned in the intro, Blach took a shutout into the 7'th inning.  He did not get much help from his bullpen but ended up with a QS.

Cory Gearrin RHP- 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K.  ERA= 2.04.  Gearrin has been stellar, but wasn't in this game.  I'll give him credit, with the help of the coaching staff, for pulling himself together after a disastrous start to his appearance.  His strikeout of Upton to end the inning was gutsy.

Sam Dyson RHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K, Save(3).  ERA= 8.00.  The ballooned ERA is vestige from his first 2 months with Texas.  It will take him awhile to whittle that down, but he's been the old Sam Dyson for the Giants.

*********************************************************************************

Johnny Cueto goes for a series Win against Anibal Sanchez in a getaway day game.
