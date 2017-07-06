Game Wrap 7/5/2017: Giants 5 Tigers 4

I got home from work just in time to see Cory Gearrin enter the game, 2 in, 2 on 1 out. He proceeded to wild pitch the runners to 2'nd and 3'rd and wasn't coming close to the strike zone on any pitches. Ty Blach, who took a shutout into the 7'th inning was dying in the dugout. I was yelling at the TV for Bochy to get Gearrin out of there. A visit by Rags seemed to help a little but a shot off Gearrin's foot plated 1 run and kept the bases loaded. When Boch climbs the steps of the dugout, I was sure Gearrin was done, but Boch had sent the trainer out first so it was an injury time out instead of a visit to the mound. Gearrin got a sac fly to shrink the lead to 5-4 and things were not looking good with Justin Upton coming to the plate. Gearrin struck him out. Strickland took the 8'th and Dyson closed it out. No problems! Key Lines:
Gorkys Hernandez CF- 3 for 5, SB(7). BA= .236. Hernandez hit .359 in June and is 3 for 6 in July. His OBP for the season is .321. Denard Span needs his days off and Hernandez was able to spell him agains the LHP Norris.
Brandon Belt 1B- 1 for 3, BB. BA= .236. Belt continues to gradually rebuild his line. His season OPS is .809.
Hunter Pence RF- 1 for 5, 3B. BA= .258. Pence is just 2 for 9 on the series so far but the 2 hits have been a HR and 3B with 4 RBI's.
Kelby Tomlinson 2B- 1 for 3, BB. BA= .257. Tomlinson gave Panik a spell agains the lefty and continues to grind out good AB's.
Ty Blach LHP- 6 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 2 K's. ERA= 4.60. As mentioned in the intro, Blach took a shutout into the 7'th inning. He did not get much help from his bullpen but ended up with a QS.
Cory Gearrin RHP- 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K. ERA= 2.04. Gearrin has been stellar, but wasn't in this game. I'll give him credit, with the help of the coaching staff, for pulling himself together after a disastrous start to his appearance. His strikeout of Upton to end the inning was gutsy.
Sam Dyson RHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K, Save(3). ERA= 8.00. The ballooned ERA is vestige from his first 2 months with Texas. It will take him awhile to whittle that down, but he's been the old Sam Dyson for the Giants.
*********************************************************************************
Johnny Cueto goes for a series Win against Anibal Sanchez in a getaway day game.
Thursday, July 6, 2017
