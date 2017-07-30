Game Wrap 7/30/2017: Dodgers 3 Giants 2

If ever there was a microcosm of the season in one game, this was it: An outstanding start from Madison Bumgarner, an impotent offense that got 2 leads in spite of itself, not one but 2 Blown Saves. In the end, the Giants simply ran out of bullets against an army with more firepower. Key Lines:
Joe Panik 2B- 3 for 5. BA= .267. In his first two seasons, Joe Panik's BABIPs were .330 and .345. He slumped to an unsustainably low .245 last season. His 3 singles tonight raised his 2017 BABIP to .281 which is still lower than his needs to be to be a successful MLB hitter. At what point do the Giants stop waiting for his BABIP to normalize to a mean?
Conor Gillaspie PH/3B- 1 for 2, HR(2). BA= .171. Gillaspie appeared to put the Giants into a position to win the game with his PH HR in the 7'th, but it was his double clutch on a bouncer by leadoff batter Chase Utley in the top of the 9'th that led to the Dodgers tying it up and sending it to extra innings.
Kelby Tomlinson PH- 1 for 1, SB(6). BA= .250. Pinch-hitting is a tough gig but Kelby seems to be comfortable with it and came through again. His base hit and SB set up the go-ahead run that was unfortunately erased in the bottom of the inning.
Madison Bumgarner LHP- 7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 K's. ERA= 2.92. Remember that nothing that happens this year is going to make any difference at all except for where the Giants draft in 2018. What's important from this start is Bummy is apparently 100%+ recovered from his shoulder sprain which is essential for the Giants to have a chance to turn this around next season.
Sam Dyson RHP- 1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K. ERA= 6.32. The run was not entirely Dyson's fault as a good defensive 3B would have thrown out Utley leading off the 9'th inning. Once Utley was on base, though, Dyson did a terrible job of holding him at 1B and the SB set up the tying run. That SB forced Dyson out of his rhythm which nearly caused him to lose the game right there in the 9'th inning.
Albert Suarez RHP- 0.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 0 K. ERA= 4.15. Suarez is not a closer and never will be. He's an innings eater and it showed. Bochy did not have great alternatives. Kontos and Osich are gas cans right now. Personally I would like to have seen Cricky get the call here, but I can understand why the Giants might not think he is ready for a Save situation in Dodger Stadium.
The Giants come back to the Bay Area for a cross-bay interleague series against the A's with Matt Cain taking on Sonny Gray, if Gray is still wearing an Athletics uniform by game time.
