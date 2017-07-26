Game Wrap 7/25/2017: Giants 2 Pirates 1

Joe Panik 2B- 1 for 4, 2B. BA= .265. Panik's double led to the first Giants run in the first inning.
Brandon Belt 1B- 1 for 3, 2B, BB. BA= .328.
Buster Posey C- 1 for 1, 3 BB. BA= .328. Looks like Buster is starting to get the Barry Bonds treatment.
Conor Gillespie 3B- 0 for 4. BA= .164. Why oh why is Conor Gillespie still on the team, let alone starting at 3B? Do the Giants think they can gin up some trade value by playing him? Just baffling!
Gorkys Hernandez LF- 2 for 4, SB(8). BA= .249. Hernandez is having a nice season, but he's never going to give the power the Giants need out of LF. Everyday he starts out there, is one less day the Giants have to identify their LF for next season. It can't be Gorkys Hernandez!
Miguel Gomez PH- 1 for 1, 2B. BA= .294. Not sure what Gomez has to do to get a trial as a starter at some position. The rest of this season needs to be about getting a good look at players like him and see if they can be part of the future.
Jeff Samardzija RHP- 7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 8 K. ERA= 4.85. Lots of trade rumors. Samardzija says he would veto a trade if he could. There are 8 teams he does not have veto power over. Houston is not one of them. IMO, the Giants should not trade Shark unless the return is huge. He is well worth his salary and it would be extremely difficult to find a better replacement.
Sam Dyson RHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K, Save(6). ERA= 6.25. Sell high on Dyson or keep him for next season? Again, depends on the return. It would have to be big for me to want him traded.
The Giants get tomorrow off, then try to cool off the Dodgers in LA this weekend with Matt Moore facing Alex Wood in the opener on Friday night.
I'd love to see Ryder Jones get an extended look at 3B. Giants are kind of over a barrel at third for the next couple days with Hwang not eligible to come back yet and Kelby/Gillaspie on the roster.ReplyDelete