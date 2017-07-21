Game Wrap 7/20/2017: Padres 5 Giants 2

This game is Exhibit A for DrB's First Theory of Relativity which states, "in an environment that favors home run power, contact and gap power won't compete." If this were 2014, the Padres probably would not have hit those 2 dingers off Madison Bumgarner and the final score might have been 2-1 Giants. In 2017, those 2 dingers meant the Giants had no chance to win this game. Key Lines:
Denard Span CF- 2 for 4, 2B. BA= .289. Span continues his offensive surge.
Eduardo Nunez 3B- 2 for 4. BA= .300. Hopefully Nunez is convincing trade deadline scouts that he's healthy and can help one of their teams.
Brandon Belt 1B- 0 for 2, 2 BB. BA= .239. The first 3 batters in the lineup got on base 6 times in 12 PA. The next 3 batters reached 1 in 12 times.
Gorkys Hernandez LF- 2 for 4, 2B. BA= .242. I suppose the Giants feel they don't have anyone else to put out there, but as good as Hernandez has been, the Giants need power out of the LF position and Gorkys will never give them that.
Madison Bumgarner LHP- 6.1 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 1 BB, 5 K's. ERA= 3.57. 2 mistake pitches cost Bummy and that's been the story of the season for this pitching staff. It's a league-wide trend but the Giants offense has not kept pace.
Kyle Crick RHP- 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K. ERA= 2.61. Cricky did an impressive job coming in with runners on base in the 8'th inning and getting the last 2 outs. He then hung tough in the 9'th inning for a scoreless appearance. He just kept pumping fastballs that went 95-97 MPH and beating hitters who knew they were coming. One thing I noticed in the 9'th is he stayed calm through 2 high pitch count AB's. When I saw him pitch a few years ago in San Jose in a similar situation as the pitch count went up, he got more and more visibly frustrated and more and more wild.
One more thing: How much does Kyle Crick look like a young Matt Cain?
*********************************************************************************
Jeff Samardzija tries to break the Padres spell over the Giants tonight facing Trevor Cahill.
Friday, July 21, 2017
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment