Game Wrap 7/19/2017: Giants 5 Indians 4

The Giants took a trip down memory lane as Matt Cain turned in a QS and Buster Posey drove in the winning run with a PH double. Key Lines:
Denard Span CF- 2 for 4, 2B, HR(7). BA= .286. Giants are in a good position with Span. They can trade him if they get a great offer or they can hang onto him for another season at a reasonable cost. He's not what he once was defensively, although better than last year, but he's having a strong offensive season.
Brandon Crawford SS- 2 for 4, 2B. BA= .229. Crawford has hit in 7 of his last 8 games with a .310 BA in that span.
Buster Posey PH- 1 for 1, 2B. BA= .329. Buster drove in the tying and winning runs in the bottom of the 8'th with a ringing double to CF. How great is that?
Matt Cain RHP- 6 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 5 K's. ERA= 5.49. When the Indians put up a 3-spot in the 3'rd inning, you had to have a bad feeling about the rest of the game, but Cainer hung in there and ended up with a QS and gave his team a chance to win.
George Kontos RHP- 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K's. ERA= 3.09. Let's see, looking up on Cot's Contracts it appears that Kontos has another year of arbitration left, so the Giants are in a great position with him at the trade deadline too.
Sam Dyson RHP- 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K, Save(5). ERA= 6.82. So should the Giants take a profit on Dyson or keep him to shoot for a super-bullpen next year with him, Melancon and Will Smith forming a 3 headed monster?
*********************************************************************************
Madison Bumgarner tries to break the Padres spell over the Giants facing a tough customer in Jhoulys Chacin tonight.
*********************************************************************************
Ahem! Welp, I guess everybody knows Panda is coming back to the organization. It's a minor league deal and the BoSox are stuck with his bloated salary, but I'm not sure I'm OK with this. Panda had some wonderful seasons and moments in SF and some that were not so wonderful. To me this just feels like looking back for an organization that needs to be looking ahead. I guess it's OK as long as he is not pushing aside a legit prospect who needs development time.
Thursday, July 20, 2017
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment