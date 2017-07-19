Game Wrap 7/18/2017: Giants 2 Indians 1

The Giants offense continued to sputter but a terrific start from Ty Blach and shutdown bullpen work by Hunter Strickland and Sam Dyson held the Indians at bay until the Giants could push across a walkoff run in the 10'th inning. Key Line:
Eduardo Nunez 3B- 2 for 5. BA= .295. Nunez scored the first run and drove in the winning run. I really like Nunez but he is the one guy the Giants absolutely have to get something for in a trade because he is a free agent at the end of the season and is not the caliber of player they would make a Qualifying Offer to.
Conor Gillaspie PH- 1 for 1, 2B. BA= .172. Gillaspie's double started the winning rally. Kelby Tomlinson was brought in to PR for him.
Ty Blach LHP- 7 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 3 K, GO/AO= 10/3. ERA= 4.36. Very solid start for Blach who kept the Indians off balance all night command of 3 pitches. It looked like he might go even deeper into the game until the final batter ran up a 10 pitch AB.
Sam Dyson RHP- 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K, GO/AO= 4/1. ERA= 7.03. Dyson's ERA since joining the Giants is 2.94. He has gone more than 1 inning in 4 of his 14 appearances. Not sure if the Giants are looking to trade him before he deadline or not. Since they control his contract for multiple years, they may want to hang onto him if they are looking to compete in 2018. I suppose it might depend on what the return in a trade would look like.
*********************************************************************************
Matt Cain tries for a series win today facing Carlos Carrasco.
*********************************************************************************
Around the League: The ChiSox stockpiled more young talent as they traded Todd Frazier, David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle to the Yanks for Tyler Clippard and 3 prospects including former first round draft pick Blake Rutherford. The Yoan Moncada era dawns!
Wednesday, July 19, 2017
