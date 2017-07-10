Down on the Farm: 7/9/2017

AAA Tacoma Rainiers obliterated the Sacramento River Cats 12-0:
David Owen RHP- 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K's. ERA= 0.00.
-Will LaMarche's first appearance after a promotion did not go as well as Owen's.
*********************************************************************************
AA Bowie Baysox downed the Richmond Flying Squirrels 6-3:
CJ Hinojosa SS- 3 for 4, 2B. BA= .308.
KC Hobson 1B- 1 for 4, HR(3). BA= .250.
*********************************************************************************
High A San Jose Giants edged out the Modesto Nuts 5-4:
Jalen Miller 2B- 1 for 3, HR(5), Sac. BA= .215.
Ryan Howard SS- 2 for 3, BB. BA= .326.
Jonah Arenado 1B- 2 for 2, HR(7), 2 BB. BA= .241.
Dylan Rheault RHP- 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K, Save(10). ERA= 2.39.
*********************************************************************************
Low A Augusta Greenjackets defeated the Asheville Tourists 3-1:
Skyler Ewing C- 2 for 4, HR(5). BA= .247.
Stephen Woods RHP- 6 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 4 BB, 4 K's, GO/AO= 7/2. ERA= 2.95.
Nolan Riggs RHP- 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K's. ERA= 2.09.
Patrick Ruotolo RHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K, Save(8). ERA= 1.59.
*********************************************************************************
Short Season Salem-Keizer Volcanoes topped the Everett Aquasox 7-6:
Bryce Johnson LF- 2 for 4, BB, SB(4). BA= .333.
Orlando Garcia 2B- 1 for 3, 2 BB. BA= .321.
Ryan Kirby 1B- 1 for 3, HR(3), 2 BB. BA= .347.
Manuel Geraldo SS- 2 for 4, BB, SB(12). BA= .356.
*********************************************************************************
AZL Giants doubled the score on the Angels 8-4:
Heliot Ramos CF- 1 for 4, 3B. BA= .406.
Ismael Munguia LF- 2 for 3, SF. BA= .300.
Diego Rincones RF- 3 for 3, 2B, 3B, BB. BA= .382.
Aaron Bond DH- 2 for 4, HR(2). BA= .429.
Joey Marciano LHP- 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K's. ERA= 0.00.
Andy Rohloff RHP- 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K's. ERA= 3.38.
Keenan Bartlett RHP- 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K's. ERA= 2.08.
-Rincones has 8 hits in 9 AB over his last 2 games plus a BB.
*********************************************************************************
DSL Giants were idle.
*********************************************************************************
Bryan Reynolds had 1 PA in the Futures Game and drew a walk.
