Monday, July 10, 2017

Down on the Farm: 7/9/2017

AAA  Tacoma Rainiers obliterated the Sacramento River Cats 12-0:

David Owen RHP- 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K's.  ERA= 0.00.

-Will LaMarche's first appearance after a promotion did not go as well as Owen's.

*********************************************************************************

AA  Bowie Baysox downed the Richmond Flying Squirrels 6-3:

CJ Hinojosa SS- 3 for 4, 2B.  BA= .308.
KC Hobson 1B- 1 for 4, HR(3).  BA= .250.

*********************************************************************************

High A  San Jose Giants edged out the Modesto Nuts 5-4:

Jalen Miller 2B- 1 for 3, HR(5), Sac.  BA= .215.
Ryan Howard SS- 2 for 3, BB.  BA= .326.
Jonah Arenado 1B- 2 for 2, HR(7), 2 BB.  BA= .241.
Dylan Rheault RHP- 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K, Save(10).  ERA= 2.39.

*********************************************************************************

Low A  Augusta Greenjackets defeated the Asheville Tourists 3-1:

Skyler Ewing C- 2 for 4, HR(5).  BA= .247.
Stephen Woods RHP- 6 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 4 BB, 4 K's, GO/AO= 7/2.  ERA= 2.95.
Nolan Riggs RHP- 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K's.  ERA= 2.09.
Patrick Ruotolo RHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K, Save(8).  ERA= 1.59.

*********************************************************************************

Short Season  Salem-Keizer Volcanoes topped the Everett Aquasox 7-6:

Bryce Johnson LF- 2 for 4, BB, SB(4).  BA= .333.
Orlando Garcia 2B- 1 for 3, 2 BB.  BA= .321.
Ryan Kirby 1B- 1 for 3, HR(3), 2 BB.  BA= .347.
Manuel Geraldo SS- 2 for 4, BB, SB(12).  BA= .356.

*********************************************************************************

AZL Giants doubled the score on the Angels 8-4:

Heliot Ramos CF- 1 for 4, 3B.  BA= .406.
Ismael Munguia LF- 2 for 3, SF.  BA= .300.
Diego Rincones RF- 3 for 3, 2B, 3B, BB.  BA= .382.
Aaron Bond DH- 2 for 4, HR(2).  BA= .429.
Joey Marciano LHP- 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K's.  ERA= 0.00.
Andy Rohloff RHP- 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K's.  ERA= 3.38.
Keenan Bartlett RHP- 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K's.  ERA= 2.08.

-Rincones has 8 hits in 9 AB over his last 2 games plus a BB.

*********************************************************************************

DSL  Giants were idle.

*********************************************************************************

Bryan Reynolds had 1 PA in the Futures Game and drew a walk.
