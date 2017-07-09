Down on the Farm: 7/8/2017

AAA Sacramento River Cats defeated the Tacoma Rainers 6-3(completion of previously suspended game):
Chris Shaw PH/LF- 3 for 4, HR.
Andrew Suarez LHP- 5.1 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 3 K's, GO/AO= 9/1.
DJ Snelton LHP- 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K's.
Derek Law RHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K's.
-Stats are all messed up for suspended games as they count for when the game started. Most of the players who started this game are not even on the team anymore! The above lines reflect what happened on the field yesterday.
*********************************************************************************
AAA Sacramento River Cats blanked the Tacoma Rainers 3-0(regularly scheduled game, 7 innings):
TJ Bennett 2B- 1 for 2, HR(1), BB. BA= .143.
Dusten Knight RHP- 5.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K's. ERA= 2.95.
Tyler Rogers RHP- 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K, GO/AO= 3/0. ERA= 2.24.
-Knight is a guy who has quietly worked his way up the organizational ladder by pitching well in 2-3 inning relief stints.
*********************************************************************************
AA Richmond Flying Squirrels outscored the Bowie Baysox 11-7:
CJ Hinojosa SS- 2 for 3, 2B, HR(3), BB, Sac. BA= .298.
KC Hobson 1B- 2 for 4, HR(2), BB. BA= .250.
Brandon Bednar 3B- 3 for 5, 2B. BA= .264.
Dylan Davis DH- 3 for 4, HR(6). BA= .230.
Tyler Herb RHP- 5 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 3 BB, 4 K's. ERA= 9.00.
Carlos Alvarado RHP- 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K's. ERA= 2.43.
Tyler Cyr RHP- 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K, Save(11). ERA= 2.56.
-Hinojosa hit .315 for the month of June and is hitting .444 in 7 games so far in July.
-Herb does not make a first impression with his new organization.
*********************************************************************************
High A Modesto Nuts topped the San Jose Giants 1-0:
Albert Suarez RHP- 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K. ERA= 0.00.
Michael Connolly RHP- 6 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K, GO/AO= 9/3. ERA= 4.13.
*********************************************************************************
Low A Asheville Tourists overwhelmed the Augusta Greenjackets 8-2:
Skyler Ewing 1B- 1 for 4, HR(4). BA= .240.
*********************************************************************************
Short Season Salem-Keizer Volcanoes beat the Everett Aquasox 10-8:
Malique Ziegler CF- 2 for 6, 3B. BA= .348.
Logan Baldwin RF- 2 for 5, 2B, HBP. BA= .273.
Bryce Johnson LF- 2 for 6. BA= .308.
Ryan Kirby 1B- 2 for 6, 2B. BA= .348.
Michael Sexton DH- 3 for 5, 2B. BA= .320.
Manuel Geraldo SS- 3 for 5, 2B, SB(11). BA= .351.
Shane Matheny 3B- 3 for 3, 2 BB, 2 SB(2). BA= .364.
Nick Deeg LHP- 2.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K's. ERA= 2.08.
Garrett Cave RHP- 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K's. ERA= 0.00.
Peter Lannoo RHP- 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K. ERA= 0.00.
-Nice game to pad the old stat line. Volcanoes have had a few of those this season.
-Nick Deeg seems like a sleeper LHP to me with a high ceiling to me.
-Cave and Lannoo are off to great pro starts.
*********************************************************************************
AZL Giants were idle.
*********************************************************************************
DSL Blue Jays edged out the Giants 6-5:
Alex Canario RF- 2 for 5, 2B, 2 SB(11). BA= .273.
Raiber Gutierrez LF- 2 for 2. BA= .262.
Nishell Gutierrez C- 2 for 4. BA= .228.
-I've kind of picked out Canario as the kid to watch in this year's DSL class. He's showing 5 tools so far.
Sunday, July 9, 2017
