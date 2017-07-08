Down on the Farm: 7/7/2017

AAA Tacoma Rainiers defeated the Sacramento River Cats 2-1:
Orlando Calixte 3B- 1 for 2, 2 BB. BA= .274.
Matt Gage LHP- 6.1 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K's. ERA= 3.18.
-Between injuries and promotions, the River Cats lineup is stripped pretty bare. Calixte and Shaw are the two hottest hitters, maybe Fedx? Mac and Jarrett Parker continue to scuffle.
-Gage's line is the kind that could get him a look-see at the MLB level this season maybe just behind Andrew Suarez and ahead of Tyler Beede?
*********************************************************************************
AA Bowie Baysox outlasted the Richmond Flying Squirrels 5-4 in 11 innings:
Slade Heathcott CF- 1 for 2, 2 BB. BA= .264.
Myles Schroder RF- 2 for 4, 2B. BA= .282.
Sam Coonrad RHP- 6 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K's, GO/AO= 10/3. ERA= 4.31.
Seth Rosin RHP- 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K, GO/AO= 4/1. ERA= 0.00.
-Seth Rosin is back! Once upon a time he was one of my favorite Giants prospects before the trade to Philly for Hunter Pence in 2012. He's kind of kicked around since then.
*********************************************************************************
High A Modesto Nuts smothered the San Jose Giants 6-1:
Aramis Garcia C- 3 for 3, 2B, HR(13), BB. BA= .278.
Michael Cederoth RHP- 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 3 K. ERA= 0.00.
-Garcia had the only 3 hits in the game for the Giants.
-A few walks for Cederoth but 2 more shutout innings. Have I said how excited I am that Cederoth is in the Giants organization?
*********************************************************************************
Low A Asheville Tourists swarmed the Augusta Greenjackets 7-2:
Sandro Fabian RF- 2 for 4, 2B, HR(5). BA= .246.
Caleb Baragar LHP- 6 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 2 K's. ERA= 4.83.
-Fabian's BA hit a nadir at .238 on 7/3. He's gone 6 for 15 in 4 games since.
*********************************************************************************
Short Season Salem-Keizer Volcanoes outscored the Everett Aquasox 9-7:
Malique Ziegler CF- 2 for 4, 2B, Sac. BA= .349.
Ryan Kirby 1B- 3 for 5, HR(2). BA= .349.
Michael Sexton 3B- 2 for 3, BB. BA= .250.
Manuel Geraldo SS- 2 for 4. BA= .337.
Orlando Garcia 2B- 2 for 3, HR(2). BA= .304.
Stetson Woods RHP- 5.2 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 K's. ERA= 1.88.
Jason Bahr RHP- 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K's. ERA= 9.82.
-Orlando Garcia, MI from Texas Tech, Kelby's old school, off to a nice pro start.
-Nice recovery from his first disaster appearance by Bahr.
*********************************************************************************
AZL Giants pounded the Rangers 14-5:
Heliot Ramos CF- 1 for 4, 2B, 2 BB, SB(4). BA= .429.
Tyler Brown 2B- 2 for 4, BB. BA= .240.
Jacob Gonzalez DH- 1 for 4, 2B. BA= .593.
Diego Rincones LF- 5 for 6. BA= .323.
Angeddy Almanzar 1B- 3 for 4, 2B. BA= .280.
-Ramos and JG continue to impress.
-Don't forget about the DSL graduates who started the season before getting pushed aside by the thundering herd of draftees passing through. Some of them are legit prospects in their own right.
*********************************************************************************
DSL Giants beat the Reds 10-8:
Andrew Carabello SS/3B- 2 for 4, 2B, BB. BA= .250.
Wascar DeLeon 2B- 2 for 3, 3B, BB. BA= .291.
Jose Patino CF- 2 for 4. BA= .233.
Saturday, July 8, 2017
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment