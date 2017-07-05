Down on the Farm: 7/4/2017

AAA Albuquerque Isotopes blanked the Sacramento River Cats 2-0:
Jose Flores RHP- 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 10 K's. ERA= 0.00.
-Hello, Jose Flores! Who is this guy? He's 28 yo and pitched in the Mexican League last year. Before that he put up solid, yet not great, numbers in the A's organization for several years. Could he be the next version of Yusmeiro Petit/Albert Suarez?
*********************************************************************************
AA Richmond Flying Squirrels edged out the Erie Seawolves 4-3:
CJ Hinojosa SS- 2 for 4, BB. BA= .287.
Miguel Gomez 2B- 2 for 4, 2B. BA= .304.
Daniel Carbonell LF- 1 for 1, 3 BB. BA= .256.
Dan Slania RHP- 7 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 3 K's. ERA= 2.10.
Tyler Cyr RHP- 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K's. ERA= 2.20.
*********************************************************************************
High A Rancho Cucamonga Quakes defeated the San Jose Giants 2-1:
Jonah Arenado DH- 2 for 4. BA= .247.
Matt Krook LHP- 5 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 6 K's. ERA= 5.85.
Michael Cederoth RHP- 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K's. ERA= 0.00.
Caleb Simpson RHP- 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 4 K's. ERA= 4.75.
-Have I said how excited I am that Michael Cederoth is in the Giants organization?
*********************************************************************************
Low A. Augusta Greenjackets vs Columbia Fireflies Suspended after 7.5 innings with GJ's leading 5-3.
*********************************************************************************
Short Season Hillsboro Hops topped the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 6-3:
Manuel Geraldo SS- 4 for 4. BA= .342.
Julio Benitez RHP- 5 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 3 K's. ERA= 2.61.
Luis Pino RHP- 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K. ERA= 5.54.
Nick Deeg LHP- 1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K's. ERA= 1.84.
*********************************************************************************
AZL D'Backs beat the Giants 4-3:
Jacob Gonzalez 3B- 4 for 4. BA= .800.
Aaron Bond LF- 1 for 4, HR(1). BA= .467.
Jake Greenwalt RHP- 5 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 4 K's. ERA= 4.20.
Pat Young RHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K's. ERA= 0.00.
Joey Marciano LHP- 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K. ERA= 0.00.
Olbis Parra RHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K. ERA= 0.00.
*********************************************************************************
DSL Giants pounded the D'Backs 9-4:
Aynesber Sivira LF- 2 for 5, SB(9). BA= .296.
Nishell Gutierrez 1B- 2 for 5, SB(6). BA= .238.
Alex Canario RF- 0 for 3, 2 BB. BA= .264.
Wascar DeLeon 2B- 3 for 4, 3B. BA= .280.
Enoch Watts SS- 2 for 4, 2 2B. BA= .121.
