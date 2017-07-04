Down on the Farm: 7/3/2017

AAA Fresno Grizzlies defeated the Sacramento River Cats 4-1:
Chris Shaw LF- 1 for 2, 2B, 2 BB. BA= .304.
Mac Williamson DH- 1 for 4, 2B. BA= .247.
Jarrett Parker RF- 1 for 4, 2B. BA= .225.
Andrew Suarez LHP- 7 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 8 K's, GO/AO= 8/1. ERA= 4.01.
DJ Snelton LHP- 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K, GO/AO= 4/1. ERA= 2.31.
-Suarez is probably #6 on the SP depth chart now.
-Snelton seems to have earned the next shot at a bullpen callup.
*********************************************************************************
AA Reading Fightin' Phils downed the Richmond Flying Squirrels 8-3:
CJ Hinojosa 3B/SS- 1 for 4, HR(2). BA= .282.
Dylan Davis RF- 2 for 3, HR(5). BA= 2.31.
*********************************************************************************
High A San Jose Giants cracked the Modesto Nuts 3-1:
TJ Bennett RF- 3 for 3, BB. BA= .193.
Jonah Arenado 3B- 2 for 4, 3B. BA= .243.
Grant Watson LHP- 7 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 4 BB, 4 K, GO/AO= 10/4. ERA= 4.56.
Will LaMarche RHP- 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K. ERA= 1.74.
Dylan Rheault RHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K, Save(8). ERA= 2.60.
*********************************************************************************
Low A Charleston River Dogs beat the Augusta Greenjackets 5-1:
Jacob Heyward LF- 1 for 4, HR(9). BA= .230.
Stephen "Not Stetson" Woods RHP- 5 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 5 K's. ERA= 3.07.
Patrick Ruotolo RHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K. ERA= 1.42.
*********************************************************************************
Short Season Salem-Keizer Volcanoes outlasted the Tri-City Dust Devils 3-2 in 10 innings:
Rob Calabrese DH- 2 for 3, BB. BA= .429.
Jose Marte RHP- 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K's. ERA= 5.13.
Peter Lannoo RHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K's. ERA= 0.00.
Kendry Melo RHP- 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K. ERA= 0.00.
-Lannoo, the big fella from the Ivy League has a successful pro debut.
*********************************************************************************
AZL Giants were idle.
*********************************************************************************
DSL Giants beat the Mariners 5-3:
Luis Alvarado C- 2 for 4. BA= .256.
Nishell Gutierrez 1B- 1 for 2, BB, 2 SB(3). BA= .194.
Luis Moreno RHP- 6.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K's, GO/AO= 13/4. ERA= 3.41.
Yoel Veras RHP- 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K. ERA= 0.00.
*********************************************************************************
Giants purchased AA RHP Tyler Herb from the Seattle Mariners who reportedly also doubles as the PTBNL in the Chris Heston trade. This is Herb's second season at AA. His line so far: 6-4, 3.31, 98 IP, 30 BB, 80 K, GO/AO= 1.97. He was a 29'th round draft pick out of Coastal Carolina in 2014.
Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Down on the Farm: 7/3/2017
Posted by DrBGiantsfan at 3:36 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Is Suarez #6 after the 5 who are currently in the rotation? And #7 if Bumgarner is included?ReplyDelete
Which of these is the #5 OFer:
Chris Shaw LF- 1 for 2, 2B, 2 BB. BA= .304 SLG= .564
Mac Williamson DH- 1 for 4, 2B. BA= .247 SLG= .460
Jarrett Parker RF- 1 for 4, 2B. BA= .225 SLG= .361
#7 Counting Bumgarner, of course. I think Shaw has worked himself into #5 OF, but 40 man roster considerations my trump that.Delete
By the end of July, assuming Cueto leaves, 4 of the Giants 6 top of the rotation starters are LHP.ReplyDelete
Do you think Slania was brought up for relief?
Matt Cain is #71 in MLB in IP (will move up today), will be tied for #1 today in MLB for number of starts, and is close to the bottom in ERA among qualifiers (#69).
Still the "horse" just not stakes ready anymore, BUT, he could help someone in contention eat up innings. Would the Giants trade him -- a face of the team who has meant so much?
But maybe he could get a last shot of post-season -- would he want that, or to go out as a Giant?
I think Slania is a reliever in the majors. I doubt that Matt Cain is tradable.Delete
Ditto yesterdays props for CJ Hinojosa. Really excited to see him getting his average way back up - he was down on his chips hard in the first half of the season after coming back from injury, but he's clearly made a decent recovery now.ReplyDelete
I'm really excited to see his 2nd half of the season - he has the feel of Brandon Crawford to me. Someone who did very well with significant power in A+, but struggled initially at AA where most people probably fell off the bandwagon. I'm still on! ML Shortstop defense with tonder in the bat, if he can develop himself to his ceiling.
He's got that something about him that makes me think he's going to find a way through, and after a few seasons in the majors, he's going to show he's for real. So, as I said, can't wait to see what he does with the 2nd half of the season in AA. Let's go C.J.!