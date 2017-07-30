Sunday, July 30, 2017

Down on the Farm: 7/29/2017

AAA  Sacramento River Cats defeated the New Orleans Baby Cakes 4-3:

Jarrett Parker CF/RF- 2 for 5, 2B.  BA= .236.
Ryder Jones RF/SS- 3 for 4, 2 HR(13).  BA= .313.
Pablo Sandoval 3B- 2 for 3, BB.  BA= .235.
Casey Kelly RHP- 5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 4 K's.  ERA= 4.57.
Derek Law RHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K's, Save(5).  ERA= 4.08.

-Ryder Jones is showing he is ready for another crack at an MLB gig.
-Giants sign Casey Kelly to a minor league FA contract and start him the same day.  He was once a top ranked pitching prospect who has been oft traded and injured.  Not sure what he has left in the tank.  He was released by the Cubs about 10 days ago.

*********************************************************************************

AA  Game 1  Richmond Flying Squirrels blanked the Erie Seawolves 3-0(7 innings):

Myles Schroder 2B- 2 for 3, 2 2B.  BA= .272.
Hunter Cole RF- 2 for 3, HR(4).  BA= .229.
Cory Taylor RHP- 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K's, GO/AO= 11/5.  ERA= 4.20.

-Taylor has allowed just 1 ER in 17 IP over his last 3 starts with 15 K's against 5 BB's.  His GO/AO on the season is 1.40.

*********************************************************************************

AA  Game 2  Richmond Flying Squirrels shut out the Erie Seawolves 2-0(7 innings):

Matt Lujan LHP- 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K's.  ERA= 6.05.
Tyler Cyr RHP- 1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K, Save(13).  ERA= 2.58.

*********************************************************************************

High A  Lancaster Jethawks roared over the San Jose Giants 10-2:

Ryan Howard SS- 3 for 5, 2B.  BA= .324.
Bryan Reynolds RF- 2 for 5.  BA= .314.
Dillon Dobson 1B- 2 for 4, 2B.  BA= .235.
Ronnie Jebavy CF- 2 for 4, HR(1), SB(10).  BA= .268.
Shaun Anderson RHP- 3.1 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K's.  ERA= 8.10.
Caleb Simpson RHP- 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K.  ERA= 4.73.

-Shaun Anderson's Giants organizational debut is underwhelming.

*********************************************************************************

Low A  Columbia Fireflies beat the Augusta Greenjackets 3-0:

Dominic Mazza LHP- 6 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 10 K's.  ERA= 3.25.
Yordy Cabrera RHP- 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K's.  ERA= 0.00.

*********************************************************************************

Short Season  Boise Hawks topped the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 5-3:

Bryce Johnson CF/LF- 2 for 4, SB(13).  BA= .333.
Logan Baldwin RF- 2 for 3, 3B, HBP.  BA= .351.
Shane Matheny 3B- 2 for 4, 2B.  BA= .333.
Jose Marte RHP- 5 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K's, GO/AO= 9/4.  ERA= 4.83.
Aaron Phillips RHP- 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K's.  ERA= 3.97.

-Who is Logan Baldwin?  21's round draft pick out of Georgia Southern.  B-L, T-L.  6'0", 180 lbs.  Hit .308 with 4 HR and 13 SB in college this year.  Off to a great start to his pro career but ceiling appears to be limited.

*********************************************************************************

AZL  Giants were idle.

*********************************************************************************

DSL  Giants outscored the White Sox 7-6:

Franklin Labour 1B- 2 for 4, 2B, BB.  BA= .293.
Victor Cairo C- 2 for 3, 2B, BB.  BA= .118.
Jose Patino CF- 2 for 3, 2B, SB(11).  BA= .238.
Aneudy Acosta RHP- 5 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 0 BB, 7 K's. ERA= 4.65.
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 