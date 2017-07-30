Down on the Farm: 7/29/2017

AAA Sacramento River Cats defeated the New Orleans Baby Cakes 4-3:
Jarrett Parker CF/RF- 2 for 5, 2B. BA= .236.
Ryder Jones RF/SS- 3 for 4, 2 HR(13). BA= .313.
Pablo Sandoval 3B- 2 for 3, BB. BA= .235.
Casey Kelly RHP- 5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 4 K's. ERA= 4.57.
Derek Law RHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K's, Save(5). ERA= 4.08.
-Ryder Jones is showing he is ready for another crack at an MLB gig.
-Giants sign Casey Kelly to a minor league FA contract and start him the same day. He was once a top ranked pitching prospect who has been oft traded and injured. Not sure what he has left in the tank. He was released by the Cubs about 10 days ago.
*********************************************************************************
AA Game 1 Richmond Flying Squirrels blanked the Erie Seawolves 3-0(7 innings):
Myles Schroder 2B- 2 for 3, 2 2B. BA= .272.
Hunter Cole RF- 2 for 3, HR(4). BA= .229.
Cory Taylor RHP- 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K's, GO/AO= 11/5. ERA= 4.20.
-Taylor has allowed just 1 ER in 17 IP over his last 3 starts with 15 K's against 5 BB's. His GO/AO on the season is 1.40.
*********************************************************************************
AA Game 2 Richmond Flying Squirrels shut out the Erie Seawolves 2-0(7 innings):
Matt Lujan LHP- 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K's. ERA= 6.05.
Tyler Cyr RHP- 1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K, Save(13). ERA= 2.58.
*********************************************************************************
High A Lancaster Jethawks roared over the San Jose Giants 10-2:
Ryan Howard SS- 3 for 5, 2B. BA= .324.
Bryan Reynolds RF- 2 for 5. BA= .314.
Dillon Dobson 1B- 2 for 4, 2B. BA= .235.
Ronnie Jebavy CF- 2 for 4, HR(1), SB(10). BA= .268.
Shaun Anderson RHP- 3.1 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K's. ERA= 8.10.
Caleb Simpson RHP- 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K. ERA= 4.73.
-Shaun Anderson's Giants organizational debut is underwhelming.
*********************************************************************************
Low A Columbia Fireflies beat the Augusta Greenjackets 3-0:
Dominic Mazza LHP- 6 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 10 K's. ERA= 3.25.
Yordy Cabrera RHP- 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K's. ERA= 0.00.
*********************************************************************************
Short Season Boise Hawks topped the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 5-3:
Bryce Johnson CF/LF- 2 for 4, SB(13). BA= .333.
Logan Baldwin RF- 2 for 3, 3B, HBP. BA= .351.
Shane Matheny 3B- 2 for 4, 2B. BA= .333.
Jose Marte RHP- 5 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K's, GO/AO= 9/4. ERA= 4.83.
Aaron Phillips RHP- 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K's. ERA= 3.97.
-Who is Logan Baldwin? 21's round draft pick out of Georgia Southern. B-L, T-L. 6'0", 180 lbs. Hit .308 with 4 HR and 13 SB in college this year. Off to a great start to his pro career but ceiling appears to be limited.
*********************************************************************************
AZL Giants were idle.
*********************************************************************************
DSL Giants outscored the White Sox 7-6:
Franklin Labour 1B- 2 for 4, 2B, BB. BA= .293.
Victor Cairo C- 2 for 3, 2B, BB. BA= .118.
Jose Patino CF- 2 for 3, 2B, SB(11). BA= .238.
Aneudy Acosta RHP- 5 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 0 BB, 7 K's. ERA= 4.65.
