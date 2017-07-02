Down on the Farm: 7/2/2017

AAA Fresno Grizzlies defeated the Sacramento River Cats 4-2:
Chris Shaw LF- 1 for 4, HR(8). BA= .301.
Matt Gage LHP- 5 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 0 BB, 1 K. ERA= 5.40.
Kraig Sitton LHP- 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K's. ERA= 3.05.
Derek Law RHP- 1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 1 K. ERA= 7.94.
-Shaw is red hot. .395 over his last 10 game and 5 HR's in his last 5 games. Slater seems to have a lock on LF for the time being but that could change with a slump or injury. Shaw seems to have put himself in a position to be next to help out if necessary.
-Not sure why Derek Law collapsed so suddenly but if he is physically OK, it might be time to get him out of the line of fire for a few days. Maybe work on some things in camp and get his head clear?
AA Reading Fightin' Phils outlasted the Richmond Flying Squirrels 4-3 in 10 innings:
CJ Hinojosa SS- 3 for 5, 2B. BA= .282.
Jeff Arnold C- 2 for 4, HR(5), BB. BA= .156.
Dylan Davis PH- 1 for 1, 2B. BA= .216.
Sam Coonrad RHP- 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 4 K's. ERA= 4.42.
High A Modesto Nuts topped the San Jose Giants 5-3:
TJ Bennett RF- 3 for 4. BA= .163.
Dillon Dobson 1B- 2 for 4, 2B. BA= .240.
Low A Augusta Greenjackets swarmed over the Charleston River Dogs 11-0:
Ashford Fulmer CF- 4 for 5, 2 2B, BB. BA= .245.
Skyler Ewing C- 3 for 5, 2 2B. BA= .241.
Jose Vizcaino Jr 1B- 2 for 4, BB, SB(5). BA= .243.
Michael Bernal 3B- 2 for 5, 2B. BA= .256.
Johneshwy Fargas DH- 2 for 5. BA= .179.
Dominic Mazza LHP- 9 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K's. ERA= 3.11.
-Seems like Mazza needs to be promoted. He was inconsistent early in the season but has now run off a string of 7 consecutive Quality Starts with a composite line of 4-2, 1.41, 51 IP, 6 BB, 40 K. I'm not convinced he has the stuff to succeed at higher levels but it's time to give him the opportunity at the next level.
Short Season. Tri-City Dust Devils beat the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 4-2:
Michael Sexton 3B- 2 for 4. BA= .500.
Gustavo Cabrera DH- 2 for 4, 3B. BA= .231.
Bryce Johnson CF- 1 for 4, 2 SB(2). BA= .250.
Stetson Woods RHP- 6 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 K's. ERA= 1.57.
Aaron Phillips RHP- 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K's. ERA= 0.00.
-Some draftee debuts.
-My man Malique Zeigler appeared as a PH. He probably needed a day off but I hope he does not get squeezed out of playing time by the new draftees.
-I don't know what Stetson Woods did since last summer, but he's suddenly performing like I dreamed he would way back in 2014 when he was drafted and it's been sustained success so far.
AZL Indians edged out the Giants 3-2:
Jacob Gonzalez 3B- 3 for 4, 2 2B. BA= .636.
Chris Corbett C- 2 for 4, 2B. BA= .500.
Sidney Duprey LHP- 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 3 K's. ERA= 4.32.
Deiyerbert Bolivar LHP- 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K. ERa= 0.00.
-All good things come to an end, I guess. Heliot Ramos went 0 for 5 but stole a base.
-The good games continued for Jacob Gonzalez. He's not going to hit .636 forever either.
The Giants made 6 international FA signings today according to BA's IFA Tracker. I don't recognized any of the names but 3 got the maximum bonus allowed to the Giants of $300 K and another got $160 K. Here are the names, positions, country and bonus if listed:
Jean Pena SS, DR, $300 K.
Robert Gomez, OF, DR, $160 K.
Ivan Armstrong, RHP, DR, No bonus listed.
Luis Torribio, SS, DR, $300 K.
Yohan Polanco, OF, DR, $300 K.
Jesus Gomez, RHP, Venezuela, No bonus listed.
