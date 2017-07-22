Down on the Farm: 7/21/2017

AAA Tacoma Rainiers outlasted the Sacramento River Cats 4-3 in 10 innings:
Ryder Jones 3B- 2 for 4, SB(6). BA= .300.
Tim Federowicz C- 2 for 3, HR(5), BB. BA= .296.
Jose Flores RHP- 6 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 4 K's. ERA= 3.68.
-Welcome back Ryder Jones from the hand injury.
AA Akron Rubber Ducks defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels 4-2:
Jeff Arnold C- 1 for 2, 2B, 2 BB. BA= .185.
Dando Moreno SS- 1 for 2, 2 BB. BA= .194.
Sam Conrad RHP- 6.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 1 BB, 6 K's. ERA= 4.39.
Tyler Cyr RHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K. ERA= 2.41.
High A Rancho Cucamonga Quakes shook the San Jose Giants 6-1:
Ryan Howard SS- 2 for 4. BA= .329.
Bryan Reynolds RF- 3 for 4, 2B. BA= .305.
Jake McCasland RHP- 6 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 10 K's. ERA= 5.04.
Low A Delmarva Shorebirds edged out the Augusta Greenjackets 4-3:
Ashford Fulmer CF- 2 for 4, 2B, BB. BA= .239.
Kelvin Beltre 2B- 2 for 5, 2B. BA= .258.
Caleb Baragar LHP- 7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 6 K's. ERA= 4.75.
Short Season Salem-Keizer Volcanoes outscored the Vancouver Canadians 12-6:
Malique Ziegler CF- 1 for 4, 3B, BB. BA= .323.
Bryce Johnson LF- 1 for 2, 2 BB, SB(9). BA= .333.
Ryan Kirby 1B- 3 for 4, 2B, SB(6). BA= .326.
Orlando Garcia 2B- 1 for 2, 2 BB, SF. BA= .344.
Alejandro De La Rosa RHP- 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 8 K's. ERA= 5.28.
-The 8 K's tell me there is some upside to De La Rosa.
AZL Brewers beat the Giants 8-2:
Heliot Ramos CF- 1 for 4, 2B. BA= .368.
Jose Layer DH- 1 for 3, 2B, SB(1). BA= .500.
Francisco Medina SS- 1 for 3, 2B. BA= .222.
Camilo Doval RHP- 3.2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 8 K's. ERA= 4.35.
John Gavin LHP- 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K's. ERA= 0.00.
-There is a nice scouting report on Camilo Doval on Giant Potential. Look it up.
-John Gavin has a successful pro debut.
DSL Giants vs D'Backs suspended after the D'Backs took a 2-1 lead in the top of the 6'th inning.
Saturday, July 22, 2017
