Down on the Farm: 7/19/2017

Wynton Bernard CF- 2 for 4, HR(1). BA= .244.
Tyler Beede RHP- 7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K's, GO/AO= 11/2. ERA= 4.79.
Tyler Rogers RHP- 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K, Save(5). ERA= 2.02.
-This was Beede's 3'rd QS out of his last 5. He has an ERA of 3.22 over that span.
*********************************************************************************
AA Erie Seawolves outscored the Richmond Flying Squirrels 8-6:
CJ Hinojosa SS- 2 for 5. BA= .308.
Myles Schroder 2B- 2 for 3, HR(3), BB. BA= .282.
KC Hobson 1B- 1 for 4, HR(5). BA= .220.
Caleb Gindl RF- 1 for 4, HR(1). BA= .182.
Dan Slania RHP- 6 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 2 BB, 1 K. ERA= 3.82.
-Kind of a motley crew the Flying Squirrels are throwing out on the field these days. Caleb Gindl? Pabs should fit right in.
*********************************************************************************
High A San Jose Giants were idle.
*********************************************************************************
Low A Delmarva Shorebirds beat the Augusta Greenjackets 3-1:
Garrett Williams LHP- 6.1 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K's, GO/AO= 10/3. ERA= 2.21.
Jose Morel RHP- 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K's. ERA= 3.71.
-Garrett Willams continues to impress in his first full season.
*********************************************************************************
Short Season Salem- Keizer Volcanoes topped the Spokane Indians 3-2:
Malique Ziegler- 1 for 4, SF. BA= .333.
Bryce Johnson LF- 2 for 5, 3 SB(8). BA= .314.
Orlando Garcia 2B- 2 for 3. BA= .351.
Jose Marte RHP- 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 5 K's. ERA= 5.32.
Aaron Phillips RHP- 1 IP, 0 H 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K's. ERA= 7.50.
Conner Kaden RHP- 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K's. ERA= 0.00.
Garrett Cave RHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 3 K's, Save(3). ERA= 2.25.
-A reader asked about Orlando Garcia. MI who hit for both average and power at Kelby Tomlinson's old college. Probably more of a 2B or 3B than a SS, but the bat could play. Will have to prove out somewhere besides S-K, though.
*********************************************************************************
AZL Giants were idle.
*********************************************************************************
DSL Mariners edged out the Giants 4-3:
Wascar DeLeon 2B- 2 for 3. BA= .278.
Alex Canario RF- 2 for 2, BB, HBP. BA= .304.
Franklin Labour LF- 1 for 2, 3B, 2 BB. BA= .315.
Norwith Gudino RHP- 5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 7 K's. ERA= 2.20.
-The Alex Canario legend continues to grow.
-A reader asked about Orlando Garcia. MI who hit for both average and power at Kelby Tomlinson's old college. Probably more of a 2B or 3B than a SS, but the bat could play. Will have to prove out somewhere besides S-K, though.
*********************************************************************************
AZL Giants were idle.
*********************************************************************************
DSL Mariners edged out the Giants 4-3:
Wascar DeLeon 2B- 2 for 3. BA= .278.
Alex Canario RF- 2 for 2, BB, HBP. BA= .304.
Franklin Labour LF- 1 for 2, 3B, 2 BB. BA= .315.
Norwith Gudino RHP- 5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 7 K's. ERA= 2.20.
-The Alex Canario legend continues to grow.
No comments:
Post a Comment