Thursday, July 20, 2017

Down on the Farm: 7/19/2017

AAA  Sacramento River Cats defeated the El Paso Chihuahuas 3-1:

Wynton Bernard CF- 2 for 4, HR(1).  BA= .244.
Tyler Beede RHP- 7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K's, GO/AO= 11/2.  ERA= 4.79.
Tyler Rogers RHP- 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K, Save(5).  ERA= 2.02.

-This was Beede's 3'rd QS out of his last 5.  He has an ERA of 3.22 over that span.

*********************************************************************************

AA  Erie Seawolves outscored the Richmond Flying Squirrels 8-6:

CJ Hinojosa SS- 2 for 5.  BA= .308.
Myles Schroder 2B- 2 for 3, HR(3), BB.  BA= .282.
KC Hobson 1B- 1 for 4, HR(5).  BA= .220.
Caleb Gindl RF- 1 for 4, HR(1).  BA= .182.
Dan Slania RHP- 6 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 2 BB, 1 K.  ERA= 3.82.

-Kind of a motley crew the Flying Squirrels are throwing out on the field these days.  Caleb Gindl? Pabs should fit right in.

*********************************************************************************

High A San Jose Giants were idle.

*********************************************************************************

Low A  Delmarva Shorebirds beat the Augusta Greenjackets 3-1:

Garrett Williams LHP- 6.1 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K's, GO/AO= 10/3.  ERA= 2.21.
Jose Morel RHP- 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K's.  ERA= 3.71.

-Garrett Willams continues to impress in his first full season.

*********************************************************************************

Short Season  Salem- Keizer Volcanoes topped the Spokane Indians 3-2:

Malique Ziegler- 1 for 4, SF.  BA= .333.
Bryce Johnson LF- 2 for 5, 3 SB(8).  BA= .314.
Orlando Garcia 2B- 2 for 3.  BA= .351.
Jose Marte RHP- 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 5 K's. ERA= 5.32.
Aaron Phillips RHP- 1 IP, 0 H 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K's.  ERA= 7.50.
Conner Kaden RHP- 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K's.  ERA= 0.00.
Garrett Cave RHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 3 K's, Save(3).  ERA= 2.25.

-A reader asked about Orlando Garcia.  MI who hit for both average and power at Kelby Tomlinson's old college.  Probably more of a 2B or 3B than a SS, but the bat could play.  Will have to prove out somewhere besides S-K, though.

*********************************************************************************

AZL  Giants were idle.

*********************************************************************************

DSL  Mariners edged out the Giants 4-3:

Wascar DeLeon 2B- 2 for 3.  BA= .278.
Alex Canario RF- 2 for 2, BB, HBP.  BA= .304.
Franklin Labour LF- 1 for 2, 3B, 2 BB.  BA= .315.
Norwith Gudino RHP- 5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 7 K's.  ERA= 2.20.

-The Alex Canario legend continues to grow.
