Down on the Farm: 7/18/2017

AAA Sacramento River Cats outlasted the El Paso Chihuahuas 7-6 in 12 innings:
Jarrett Parker CF- 3 for 5, 2B, BB. BA= .239.
Chris Shaw LF- 3 for 6, 2 2B. BA= .302.
Mac Williamson RF- 0 for 6. BA= .224.
Albert Suarez RHP- 3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K's. ERA= 0.00.
Tyler Rogers RHP- 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K. ERA= 2.09.
Derek Law RHP- 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K. ERA= 3.46.
DJ Snelton LHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K. ERA= 2.10.
-Parker has a 4 game hit streak and is 5 for 10 in his last 2 games.
-Mac is in a deep funk.
-If the Giants are inclined to trade a reliever or 2 before the deadline, there is no shortage of replacements here.
*********************************************************************************
AA Erie Seawolves downed the Richmond Flying Squirrels 4-3:
CJ Hinojosa 2B- 1 for 4, HR(4). BA= .306.
Seth Rosin RHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K. ERA= 0.00.
*********************************************************************************
High A San Jose Giants outscored the Lake Elsinore Storm 6-5:
Steven Duggar RF- 2 for 4, 2 2B. BA= .278.
Aramis Garcia C- 2 for 4. BA= .281.
Grant Watson LHP- 6 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 K's. ERA= 3.82.
Will LaMarch RHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K's. ERA= 2.22.
Dylan Rheault RHP- 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 2 K's, Save(13). ERA= 2.81.
-Duggar breaks through in his rehab.
*********************************************************************************
Low A Augusta Greenjackets were idle.
*********************************************************************************
Short Season Spokane Indians topped the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 2-1:
Orlando Garcia 2B- 2 for 3, 2B, HBP. BA= .340.
Stetson Woods RHP- 6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 6 K's. ERA= 1.82.
John Russell RHP- 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 K's. ERA= 2.57.
*********************************************************************************
AZL Giants vs White Sox postponed.
*********************************************************************************
DSL Orioles defeated the Giants 6-3:
Alex Canario RF- 3 for 4, 2 2B, 3B. BA= .292.
Franklin Labour LF- 2 for 4, 2 SB(8). BA= .326.
Aneudy Acosta RHP- 4 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K's. ERA= 3.24.
-Alex Canario continues to look like a future star.
*********************************************************************************
DSL Orioles beat the Giants 8-7(Game called after 8 innings):
Ghordy Santos SS- 1 for 3, 2B, 2 BB. BA= .153.
Alex Canario DH- 1 for 3, BB. BA= .293.
Marco Gonzalez LHP- 5 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K's. ERA= 1.52.
Wednesday, July 19, 2017
