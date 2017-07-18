Down on the Farm: 7/17/2017

AAA El Paso Chihuahuas defeated the Sacramento River Cats 7-3:
Juniel Querecuto SS- 1 for 4, HR(1). BA= .253.
*********************************************************************************
AA Richmond Flying Squirrels blanked the Erie Seawolves 4-0:
Slade Heathcott CF- 3 for 5, 2B. BA= .272.
CJ Hinojosa SS- 3 for 5. BA= .307.
Cory Taylor RHP- 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K's, GO/AO= 9/2. ERA= 4.70.
Cody Hall RHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K's. ERA= 2.16.
-This was Cory Taylor's strongest start of the season by a healthy margin. It comes after a string of mediocre outings.
*********************************************************************************
High A Lake Elsinore Storm beat the San Jose Giants 4-2:
Ryan Howard SS- 2 for 4, HR(7). BA= .327.
Bryan Reynolds DH- 2 for 3, 3B, BB, SB(2). BA= .299.
*********************************************************************************
Low A Asheville Tourists overran the Augusta Greenjackets 12-3:
Sandro Fabian RF- 1 for 4, HR(6). BA= .246.
*********************************************************************************
Short Season Spokane Indians edged out the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 2-1:
Malique Ziegler CF- 1 for 5, 2B, SB(14). BA= .339.
Logan Baldwin RF- 2 for 4. BA= .320.
Orlando Garcia SS- 2 for 4. BA= .320.
Robinson Medrano DH- 2 for 4, 2B. BA= .342.
Matt Lujan LHP- 5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 4 K's. ERA= 1.80.
Logan Webb RHP- 2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 4 K's. ERA= 1.80.
Jason Bahr RHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K's. ERA= 5.40.
*********************************************************************************
AZL Giants outscored the Cubs 12-7:
Ismael Munguia CF- 2 for 5, Sac. BA= .273.
Diego Rincones RF- 3 for 5, 2B, HR(2). BA= .392.
Beicker Mendoza 1B- 3 for 5, 2B, HR(1). BA= .329.
Andres Angulo C- 2 for 4, BB. BA= .217.
Sidney Duprey LHP- 4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 4 K's. ERA= 3.87.
Franklin Van Gurp RHP- 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K. ERA= 4.15.
-Q: Who is the hottest Giants prospect right now? A: Diego Rincones! Barely 18 yo(6/14). He's doing what Sandro Fabian did last year in the AZL.
*********************************************************************************
DSL Giants vs Orioles suspended after 4 innings with the O's leading 2-1.
*********************************************************************************
The Giants essentially bought themselves an extra 4'th round draft pick by signing Jack Conlon to a free agent contract. It's complicated but Conlon submitted to a pre-draft MRI and made the results available to all MLB teams. The Orioles, who are notoriously picky about their player physicals, drafted him in the 4'th round then pulled their contract offer after his physical. According to the new rules, if a player submits to the pre-draft physical and the drafting team fails to offer a contract, the player becomes an unrestricted free agent and is not subject to draft bonus pool limitations.
I don't think any numbers are out there as to how much the Giants signed him for, but speculation was that he would command around $1 M. Conlon has a FB that goes low-mid 90's. It sounds like his secondary pitches need a lot of work. Since we don't know what the Orioles did not like about his physical, it's hard to predict injury risk but players who have failed post-draft physicals in the past have had a high rate of TJ surgery. Hey! Its not my money and since the Giants did not have to bump another player from his draft slot, it's a great risk, IMO. Christmas in July!
Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment