Down on the Farm: 7/16/2017

AAA Sacramento River Cats outslugged the Salt Lake City Bees 14-11:
Wynton Bernard CF- 3 for 5, 2 2B, BB, SB(8). BA= .235.
Jarrett Parker LF- 2 for 5, BB. BA= .212.
Orlando Calixte SS- 2 for 6, 2 HR(13). BA= .275.
Chris Shaw 1B- 2 for 4, 2B, 2 BB. BA= .302.
Carlos Moncrief RF- 3 for 6, 2 2B, HR(2). BA= .292.
Juniel Querecuto 2B- 4 for 6, 2B. BA= .253.
Derek Law RHP- 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K, Save(4). ERA= 4.09.
*********************************************************************************
AA Richmond Flying Squirrels defeated the Harrisburg Senators 6-2:
Nate Reed RHP- 7 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 4 K's, GO/AO= 13/0. ERA= 7.36.
Seth Rosin RHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K's. ERA= 0.00.
*********************************************************************************
High A San Jose Giants came from behind to edge out the Lake Elsinore Storm 5-4:
Ryan Howard SS- 2 for 5. BA= .325.
Heath Quinn LF- 2 for 5. BA= .258.
Matt Winn C- 2 for 2, 2 BB. BA= .244.
Michael Cederoth RHP- 0.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K. ERA= 1.20.
Heath Slatton RHP- 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K. ERA= 10.94.
Will LaMarche RHP- 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K. ERA= 2.31.
Dylan Rheault RHP- 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K, Save(12). ERA= 2.66.
-Did Cederoth argue with the ump after the walk and get kicked out or did he come out for an injury?
*********************************************************************************
Low A Augusta Greenjackets outscored the Asheville Tourists 10-9:
Ashford Fulmer CF- 2 for 5, 2B. BA= .233.
Kelvin Beltre 2B- 1 for 2, 2 BB. BA= .257.
Jacob Heyward DH- 2 for 4, 2B, HR(10). BA= .223.
Cristian Paulino 3B- 2 for 5, 2B, SB(16). BA= .279.
Brandon Van Horn SS- 2 for 4, 2B. BA= .263.
*********************************************************************************
Short Season Salem-Keizer Volcanoes topped the Spokane Indians 10-9:
Malique Zeigler CF- 2 for 5, 2B, SB(13). BA= .345.
Robinson Medrano DH- 2 for 5, HR(1). BA= .324.
Gustavo Cabrera LF- 2 for 5, HR(3). BA= .282.
Kevin Rivera 3B- 2 for 5, 2B, HR(1). BA= .214.
Garrett Cave RHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K's, Save(2). ERA= 1.29.
*********************************************************************************
AZL Giants Beat the Cubs 6-2(Game called after 8 innings due to weather):
Heliot Ramos CF- 1 for 4, SB(5). BA= .396.
Jose Layer RF- 1 for 2, 2 BB. BA= .500.
Nathanael Javier 1B- 2 for 4, 2B. BA= .295.
Aaron Bond LF- 1 for 3, HR(3), BB. BA= .444.
Beicker Mendoza DH- 1 for 3, 2B, BB. BA= .333.
Jeffrey Parra C- 1 for 3, BB. BA= .333.
Andy Rohloff RHP- 2.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K. ERA= 1.50.
Reyes Maronta RHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K's. ERA= 0.00.
Weilly Yan RHP- 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 4 K's. ERA= 2.30.
-Seems like Bond should be promoted somewhere.
-Maronta is obviously on a rehab assignment after a long DL stint.
*********************************************************************************
DSL NL All-Stars edged the AL All-Stars 3-2:
Alex Canario went 1 for 1 with a SB.
Monday, July 17, 2017
