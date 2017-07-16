Down on the Farm: 7/15/2017

Orlando Calixte SS- 1 for 5, HR(11). BA= .274.
Justin Ruggiano CF- 2 for 4, BB. BA= .275.
Tim Fedorowicz C- 2 for 3, 2 2B, BB. BA= .299.
Chris Stratton RHP- 7 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K, GO/AO= 9/3. ERA= 5.33.
Tyler Rogers RHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K, Save(4). ERA= 2.13.
-Anyone else rooting for a Nick Hundley trade just to give Fedex a shot at a sustained backup catcher gig?
-Another strong start for Stratton. His line for his last 6 starts is 4-2, 3.85, 39.2 IP, 7 BB, 35 K.
*********************************************************************************
AA Harrisburg Senators defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels 5-2:
Myles Schroder 2B- 2 for 4, 2B. BA= .280.
Brandon Bender 3B- 2 for 4, 2B. BA= .270.
Sam Coonrod RHP- 6.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 4 K's. ERA= 4.29.
Tyler Cyr RHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K's. ERA= 2.48.
*********************************************************************************
High A San Jose Giants outscored the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 7-5:
Steven Duggar RF- 0 for 3, BB. BA= .200.
Ryan Howard SS- 2 for 4, 2B, BB. BA= .324.
Aramis Garcia 1B- 2 for 4, HR(15), BB. BA= .278/
Ronnie Jebavy CF- 3 for 4, BB, SB(7). BA= .277.
Jalen Miller 2B- 1 for 3, 2B, BB. BA= .219.
David Owen RHP- 3.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K's. ERA= 5.26.
-A Steven Duggar sighting!
*********************************************************************************
Low A. Asheville Tourists slipped by the Augusta Greenjackets 2-1:
Kelvin Beltre 2B- 1 for 2, BB, Sac. BA= .255.
Dominic Mazza LHP- 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 6 K's. ERA= 3.41.
DJ Myers RHP- 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K's. ERA= 4.17.
-When is Mazza going to get a promo?
-The last time we say Myers' name in a boxscore was June 3.
*********************************************************************************
Short Season Spokane Indians topped the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 8-4:
Malique Zeigler CF- 1 for 3, BB, SF. BA= .343.
Logan Baldwin RF/LF- 2 for 4, 2B. BA= .317.
Shane Matheny 3B- 2 for 2, BB, HBP. BA= .350.
*********************************************************************************
AZL Angels shut down the Giants 1-0:
Jake Greenwalt RHP- 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 6 K's. ERA= 4.50.
Greg Jacknewitz LHP- 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K's. ERA= 0.00.
Olbis Parra RHP- 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K. ERA= 1.50.
-Giants had just 2 hits, 1 each by their top 2 draft picks Ramos and Gonzalez.
*********************************************************************************
DSL Giants were idle.
