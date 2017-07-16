Sunday, July 16, 2017

Down on the Farm: 7/15/2017

AAA  Sacramento River Cats escaped the Salt Lake City Bees 4-3:

Orlando Calixte SS- 1 for 5, HR(11).  BA= .274.
Justin Ruggiano CF- 2 for 4, BB.  BA= .275.
Tim Fedorowicz C- 2 for 3, 2 2B, BB.  BA= .299.
Chris Stratton RHP- 7 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K, GO/AO= 9/3.  ERA= 5.33.
Tyler Rogers RHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K, Save(4).  ERA= 2.13.

-Anyone else rooting for a Nick Hundley trade just to give Fedex a shot at a sustained backup catcher gig?
-Another strong start for Stratton.  His line for his last 6 starts is 4-2, 3.85, 39.2 IP, 7 BB, 35 K.

*********************************************************************************

AA  Harrisburg Senators defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels 5-2:

Myles Schroder 2B- 2 for 4, 2B.  BA= .280.
Brandon Bender 3B- 2 for 4, 2B.  BA= .270.
Sam Coonrod RHP- 6.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 4 K's.  ERA= 4.29.
Tyler Cyr RHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K's.  ERA= 2.48.

*********************************************************************************

High A San Jose Giants outscored the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 7-5:

Steven Duggar RF- 0 for 3, BB.  BA= .200.
Ryan Howard SS- 2 for 4, 2B, BB.  BA= .324.
Aramis Garcia 1B- 2 for 4, HR(15), BB.  BA= .278/
Ronnie Jebavy CF- 3 for 4, BB, SB(7).  BA= .277.
Jalen Miller 2B- 1 for 3, 2B, BB.  BA= .219.
David Owen RHP- 3.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K's.  ERA= 5.26.

-A Steven Duggar sighting!

*********************************************************************************

Low A. Asheville Tourists slipped by the Augusta Greenjackets 2-1:

Kelvin Beltre 2B- 1 for 2, BB, Sac.  BA= .255.
Dominic Mazza LHP- 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 6 K's.  ERA= 3.41.
DJ Myers RHP- 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K's.  ERA= 4.17.

-When is Mazza going to get a promo?
-The last time we say Myers' name in a boxscore was June 3.

*********************************************************************************

Short Season  Spokane Indians topped the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 8-4:

Malique Zeigler CF- 1 for 3, BB, SF.  BA= .343.
Logan Baldwin RF/LF- 2 for 4, 2B.  BA= .317.
Shane Matheny 3B- 2 for 2, BB, HBP.  BA= .350.

*********************************************************************************

AZL  Angels shut down the Giants 1-0:

Jake Greenwalt RHP- 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 6 K's.  ERA= 4.50.
Greg Jacknewitz LHP- 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K's.  ERA= 0.00.
Olbis Parra RHP- 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K.  ERA= 1.50.

-Giants had just 2 hits, 1 each by their top 2 draft picks Ramos and Gonzalez.

*********************************************************************************

DSL  Giants were idle.
