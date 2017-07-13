Down on the Farm: 7/12/2017

AAA All Star Game PCL defeated the IL 6-4:
Tyler Rogers RHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K.
*********************************************************************************
AA All Star Game EL East dominated the EL West 7-1:
CJ Hinojosa SS- 0 for 1.
Tyler Cyr RHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K.
*********************************************************************************
High A Rancho Cucamonga Quakes outlasted the San Jose Giants 5-4 in 11 innings:
Bryan Reynolds RF- 2 for 3, HR(5), BB. BA= .298.
Aramis Garcia C- 3 for 5, HR(14). BA= .276.
Grant Watson LHP- 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K's, GO/AO= 8/2. ERA= 3.69.
*********************************************************************************
Low A Augusta Greenjackets blanked the West Virginia Power 2-0:
Garrett Williams LHP- 7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K's, GO/AO= 11/2. ERA= 2.13.
Nolan Riggs RHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K. ERA= 2.05.
Patrick Ruotolo RHP- 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K's. ERA= 1.53.
-Garrett Williams is turning into a big success story from the Giants 2016 draft. High ceiling lefty with control issues in college. He now has 3 consecutive QS in which he has allowed 2 runs in 20 IP with 3 BB and 15 K. His last 2 starts have both been 7 innings of shutout ball with 1 BB and 10 K.
*********************************************************************************
Short Season Boise Hawks outscored the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 10-9:
Malique Ziegler CF- 3 for 5. BA= .347.
Logan Baldwin RF- 2 for 5, HR(2). BA= .303.
Bryce Johnson LF- 2 for 5, 2B. BA= .316.
Logan Webb RHP- 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K. ERA= 1.13.
*********************************************************************************
AZL Giants beat the Padres 14-10:
Tyler Brown 2B- 2 for 5, 2B, BB. BA= .273.
Ricardo Genoves DH- 2 for 6. BA= .244.
Beicker Mendoza 1B- 2 for 6. BA= .333.
Chris Corbett C- 3 for 6, 2B, SB(1). BA= .333.
Mikey Edie RF- 2 for 4, Sac, SB(1). BA= .571.
Aaron Bond LF- 3 for 3. BA= .536.
Sidney Duprey LHP- 2.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K's. ERA= 3.29.
Camilo Doval RHP- 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K. ERA= 7.94.
Miguel Figueroa RHP- 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K's. ERA= 2.20.
Andy Rohloff RHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K's. ERA= 2.45.
*********************************************************************************
DSL Giants topped the White Sox 7-4:
Ghordy Santos SS- 1 for 1, BB, 2 SB(5). BA= .141.
Alex Canario RF- 0 for 3, 2 BB. BA= .250.
Samuel Jorge 3B- 2 for 4, HBP. BA= .233.
Norwith Gudino RHP- 6 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 K, GO/AO= 7/2. ERA= 2.03.
Jerson Severino RHP- 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K's. ERA= 4.82.
Thursday, July 13, 2017
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment