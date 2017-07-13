Thursday, July 13, 2017

Down on the Farm: 7/12/2017

AAA All Star Game  PCL defeated the IL 6-4:

Tyler Rogers RHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K.

*********************************************************************************

AA All Star Game  EL East dominated the EL West 7-1:

CJ Hinojosa SS- 0 for 1.
Tyler Cyr RHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K.

*********************************************************************************

High A  Rancho Cucamonga Quakes outlasted the San Jose Giants 5-4 in 11 innings:

Bryan Reynolds RF- 2 for 3, HR(5), BB.  BA= .298.
Aramis Garcia C- 3 for 5, HR(14).  BA= .276.
Grant Watson LHP- 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K's, GO/AO= 8/2.  ERA= 3.69.

*********************************************************************************

Low A  Augusta Greenjackets blanked the West Virginia Power 2-0:

Garrett Williams LHP- 7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K's, GO/AO= 11/2.  ERA= 2.13.
Nolan Riggs RHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K.  ERA= 2.05.
Patrick Ruotolo RHP- 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K's.  ERA= 1.53.

-Garrett Williams is turning into a big success story from the Giants 2016 draft.  High ceiling lefty with control issues in college.  He now has 3 consecutive QS in which he has allowed 2 runs in 20 IP with 3 BB and 15 K.  His last 2 starts have both been 7 innings of shutout ball with 1 BB and 10 K.

*********************************************************************************

Short Season  Boise Hawks outscored the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 10-9:

Malique Ziegler CF- 3 for 5.  BA= .347.
Logan Baldwin RF- 2 for 5, HR(2).  BA= .303.
Bryce Johnson LF- 2 for 5, 2B.  BA= .316.
Logan Webb RHP- 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K.  ERA= 1.13.

*********************************************************************************

AZL  Giants beat the Padres 14-10:

Tyler Brown 2B- 2 for 5, 2B, BB.  BA= .273.
Ricardo Genoves DH- 2 for 6.  BA= .244.
Beicker Mendoza 1B- 2 for 6.  BA= .333.
Chris Corbett C- 3 for 6, 2B, SB(1).  BA= .333.
Mikey Edie RF- 2 for 4, Sac, SB(1).  BA= .571.
Aaron Bond LF- 3 for 3.  BA= .536.
Sidney Duprey LHP- 2.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K's.  ERA= 3.29.
Camilo Doval RHP- 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K.  ERA= 7.94.
Miguel Figueroa RHP- 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K's.  ERA= 2.20.
Andy Rohloff RHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K's.  ERA= 2.45.

*********************************************************************************

DSL  Giants topped the White Sox 7-4:

Ghordy Santos SS- 1 for 1, BB, 2 SB(5).  BA= .141.
Alex Canario RF- 0 for 3, 2 BB.  BA= .250.
Samuel Jorge 3B- 2 for 4, HBP.  BA= .233.
Norwith Gudino RHP- 6 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 K, GO/AO= 7/2.  ERA= 2.03.
Jerson Severino RHP- 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K's.  ERA= 4.82.
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 