Down on the Farm: 6/30/2017

AAA Fresno Grizzlies outscored the Sacramento River Cats 8-7:
Orlando Calixte 3B- 3 for 5, 2B, HR(9). BA= .284.
Chris Shaw LF- 2 for 5. BA= .296.
Carlos Moncrief RF- 2 for 5, 2B. BA= .303.
Juan Ciriaco 1B- 3 for 4, 2 2B. BA= .269.
Madison Bumgarner LHP- 3.2 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 1 BB, 1 K. ERA= 9.82.
Rough AAA rehab start for Bummy after he dominated the kids in the AZL.
AA Richmond Flying Squirrels vs Reading Fightin' Phils suspended after 1 inning with the Squirrels leading 1-0.
High A San Jose Giants cracked the Modesto Nuts 2-1:
Conner Menez LHP- 8 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 6 K's, GO/AO= 9/4. ERA= 3.52.
Dylan Rheault RHP- 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K, Save(7). ERA= 2.67.
Low A Charleston River Dogs blanked the Augusta Greenjackets 2-0:
Melvin Adon RHP- 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 K's. ERA= 4.08.
Caleb Smith LHP- 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K. ERA= 2.45.
Short Season Salem-Keizer Volcanoes buried the Tri-City Dust Devils 7-2:
Malique "5-Tool" Zeigler CF- 2 for 5, SB(10). BA= .359.
Manuel Geraldo SS- 4 for 5, 3B, SB(10). BA= .349.
Ryan Kirby 1B- 2 for 5, 2B. BA= .350.
AJ Ramirez 3B/2B- 2 for 4, HR(1). BA= .154.
Alejandro De La Rosa RHP- 5.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 4 BB, 4 K's. ERA= 1.76.
Nick Deeg LHP- 3.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K's, Save(1). ERA= 2.03.
AZL Giants pounded the A's 8-3:
Heliot Ramos CF- 3 for 5, 2 2B, 3B. BA= .600.
Jacob Gonzalez 3B- 2 for 3, 2B, 2 BB. BA= .667.
Ricardo Genoves DH- 1 for 3, BB. BA= .316.
Aaron Bond LF- 2 for 5. BA= .400.
Beicker Mendoza 1B- 2 for 5. BA= .444.
Nico Giarratano 2B- 0 for 2, BB, 2 SB(2). BA= .000.
Alvaro Diaz RHP- 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K's. ERA= 1.35.
Andy Rohloff RHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K's. ERA= 0.00.
Seth Corry LHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K's. ERA= 0.00.
Joey Marciano LHP- 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K. ERA= 0.00.
-Wow! Can't hope for a better debut for your draft class. First two picks, Ramos and Gonzalez, have huge games and #3 Seth Corry has a 2 K scoreless inning. Bond, Rohloff and Marciano also have successful pro debuts.
DSL Giants edged out the Orioles 2-1:
Aynesber Sivira LF- 4 for 5. BA= .290.
Alex Canario RF- 1 for 4, HR(5). BA= .284.
Ghordy Santos SS- 1 for 3, 2B, BB. BA= .135.
Nishell Gutierrez DH- 2 for 3, 2 BB. BA= .200.
Norwith Gudino RHP- 5.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 6 K's. ERA= 1.59.
Jerson Severino RHP- 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K, ERA= 4.61.
-Canario seems to be another kid with 5 tools.
Saturday, July 1, 2017
