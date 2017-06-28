Game Wrap 6/27/2017: Giants 4 Rockies 3

The Giants went to extra innings to overcome a 3-run dinger by Mark Reynolds, which accounted for all of the Rockies' Runs. The Giants used 11 singles, a double and 3 walks to produce their 4 runs. Key Lines:
Denard Span- 3 for 7. BA= .287. We've talked a lot about the tremendous month of June that Span is having. He may be making himself tradeable, but he's signed for 1 more season at an AAV of $10 M and the Giants do not have an MLB ready CF prospect in the wings. Short of getting one in a trade return, it's probably better to hang onto Span and try to get the next CF another way.
Brandon Belt- 2 for 6. BA= .231. It's probably just a coincidence, but Belt has been a hot hitter ever since Javier Lopez hung the "Sparky" nickname on him on the air in ATL. Belt has a 10 game hit streak going in which he is batting .306 with a .694 SLG%.
Kelby Tomlinson PH/3B- 1 for 3. BA= .265. I wasn't able to find a separate split for PH, but they put some numbers up on the TV broadcast which showed Kelby's career BA as a PH is just under .300. That's getting into Manny Mota territory!
Gorkys Hernandez LF- 2 for 6. BA= .223. Hernandez has turned his season around hitting .361, 13 for 36, in June.
Ryder Jones 3B- 0 for 3. BA= .000. Jones has struggled at the plate, but looked a bit more confident and squared up a couple of balls. He looks very rangy at 3B. He is 0 for 13. Didn't Willie Mays go 0 for 12 before getting his first MLB hit?
Austin Slater PH- 1 for 1. BA= .333. Slater tested his hip flexor as he had to book it down to 1B to beat out a swinging bunt. He did not appear to be having problems. So, Ryder Jones squares up a couple of balls and comes up empty while Slater hits one about 50 ft and gets a knock. Baseball!
Matt Cain RHP- 6 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 3 K, GO/AO= 10/2. ERA= 5.46. Cainer came within 2 outs of throwing a 6-inning shutout until it was ruined by Mark Reynolds 3-run dinger. He settled for a QS.
Sam Dyson RHP- 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K. ERA= 9.00. Dyson's ERA with the Giants is a more palatable 4.91. He has 10 K's and 3 BB's in 7.1 IP for the Giants which are close to his career averages. He had 12 BB and 7 K's in 16.2 IP with Texas before they released him. Prior to that he had ERA's of 2.14, 2.63 and 2.43 in 2014-2016 with 38 Saves in 2016. He has 2 years of arbitration eligibility remaining after this season.
Cory Gearrin RHP- 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K, GO/AO= 7/0. ERA= 1.98. I could ask where would the Giants be without Cory Gearrin, but…..nevermind. Gearrin his having standout results even though his K rate is down and the BB rate is up.
Ty Blach tries to recover from his last start and complete a series sweep of the Rockies this afternoon facing LHP Kyle Freeman.
