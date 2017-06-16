Friday, June 16, 2017

Game Wrap 6/16/2017: Rockies 10 Giants 8

It was another wild and frustrating Coors Field Special as the Giants and Jeff Samardzija built a 5-1 lead only to see it evaporate in an offensive onslaught by the Rockies.  Key Lines:

Denard Span CF- 2 for 5, 3B, HR(4).  BA= .265.  Span is slashing .333/.385/.500 so far in June.

Joe Panik 2B- 3 for 5, 2 2B, HR(4).  BA= .267.   Panik is 6 for 13 in 3 games since coming back from a thumb sprain.

Hunter Pence- 2 for 4.  BA= .242.  Pence's BA hit a nadir of .228 on June 10.  Since then he's gone 7 for 19.

Austin Slater LF- 1 for 3, BB.  BA= .400.  Slater seems to have solved the LF problem, at least for the time being.  Now the Giants have to figure out the rest of the roster.

Jeff Samarzija RHP- 1 for 2, HR(1).  BA= .103.  Shark's blast was the longest HR of the statcast era by a pitcher.

Jeff Samardzija RHP- 6 IP, 11 H, 8 R, 1 BB, 4 K's.  ERA= 4.81.  Shark's dinger gave him and the Giants a 5-1 lead in the top of the 5'th inning.  Maybe he was still thinking about the HR when he gave up a 5-spot in the bottom of the 5'th?

*********************************************************************************

Matt Cain tries to get the Giants on the wining side of the series ledger tomorrow facing Lefty Kyle Freeland.
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 