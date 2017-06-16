Game Wrap 6/16/2017: Rockies 10 Giants 8

It was another wild and frustrating Coors Field Special as the Giants and Jeff Samardzija built a 5-1 lead only to see it evaporate in an offensive onslaught by the Rockies. Key Lines:
Denard Span CF- 2 for 5, 3B, HR(4). BA= .265. Span is slashing .333/.385/.500 so far in June.
Joe Panik 2B- 3 for 5, 2 2B, HR(4). BA= .267. Panik is 6 for 13 in 3 games since coming back from a thumb sprain.
Hunter Pence- 2 for 4. BA= .242. Pence's BA hit a nadir of .228 on June 10. Since then he's gone 7 for 19.
Austin Slater LF- 1 for 3, BB. BA= .400. Slater seems to have solved the LF problem, at least for the time being. Now the Giants have to figure out the rest of the roster.
Jeff Samarzija RHP- 1 for 2, HR(1). BA= .103. Shark's blast was the longest HR of the statcast era by a pitcher.
Jeff Samardzija RHP- 6 IP, 11 H, 8 R, 1 BB, 4 K's. ERA= 4.81. Shark's dinger gave him and the Giants a 5-1 lead in the top of the 5'th inning. Maybe he was still thinking about the HR when he gave up a 5-spot in the bottom of the 5'th?
Matt Cain tries to get the Giants on the wining side of the series ledger tomorrow facing Lefty Kyle Freeland.
Friday, June 16, 2017
