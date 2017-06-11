Game Wrap 6/11/2017: Giants 13 Twins 8

The Giants erupted for 9 runs in the 7'th and 8'th innings to blow open a game they were trailing 5-4 then held on for a W in a game that seemed closer than the final score would indicate. Key Lines:
Kelby Tomlinson SS- 2 for 4, BB. BA= .308. How can you not love Kelby Tomlinson? His career BA was .298 with an OBP of .356 coming into this game, mostly in a utility/complementary role. Shame on the Giants if they ever send him down to the minors again!
Eduardo Nunez 3B- 3 for 5, 2 2B, SB(17). BA= .300. Unless the Giants have designs on extending him before he hits free agency, Nunez is shaping up to be their most valuable trade chip at the deadline.
Buster Posey 1B- 3 for 5, 2B. BA= .347. Buster played 1B against as the Giants fielded an all-RH hitting lineup. Buster continues to be on pace for his best season since 2012. His GO/AO is currently 1.04, the lowest of his career.
Hunter Pence RF- 3 for 5, 3 2B. BA= .239. Pence has always been streaky even when he was putting up remarkably consistent season stats from year to year. Giants need to get the big guy going. Maybe this game is his breakout? Now, just stay healthy!
Austin Slater LF- 3 for 5, 2B, 3B. BA= .320. Slater moves up to #7 in the lineup. Woo hoo! Look who is suddenly hitting .320! Slater looks like he's been gaining confidence game by game and this should be a huge confidence booster. It is critical that the Giants identify their LF of the future this season so they do not feel pressure to go outside the organization for one this offseason. Maybe it will be Slater?
Matt Cain RHP- 4.1 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 3 BB, 1 K. ERA= 5.22. Cainer is looking more and more done. Not much the Giants can do but keep running him out there at least until Bummy gets back. Tyler Beede does not seem quite ready to move up.
Giants get a day off at home on Draft Day before starting a 2-game interleague series against their 2014 WS rivals the KC Royals.
So will the Giants keep Blach in the rotation when Madbum gets back and have three lefties in the bullpen? What would Nunez value be on the trade market, prospect or current big leaguer?ReplyDelete
Right on Doc! Shame on the Giants if they send Kelby down again!ReplyDelete
I read this just today. I didn't take the time to verify it all, but even if half of it is accurate, we have us a keeper in this kid!
"Just to prove how rare Tomlinson’s performance has been, I researched how many players in the National League have hit at least .300 since 2015 with a minimum of 300 at-bats. The list?
Daniel Murphy – 2x All-Star, Silver Slugger
Joey Votto – 2010 NL MVP, 4x All-Star
DJ LeMahieu – 2016 NL Batting Champion, 2015 All-Star
Charlie Blackmon – 2014 All-Star, 2016 Silver Slugger
Paul Goldschmidt – 4x All-Star, 2x Silver Slugger
A.J. Pollack – 2015 All-Star
Buster Posey – 2012 MVP, 2012 NL Batting Champ, 4x All-Star
Dee Gordon – 2015 NL Batting Champ, 2x All-Star
Cory Seager – 2016 Rookie of the Year, 2016 All-Star/Silver Slugger
Trea Turner – Runner-Up Rookie of the Year, 2x Rookie of the Month
Troy Tulowitzki – 5x All-Star, 2x Silver Slugger
Kelby Tomlinson
In total, the 11 players in front of Tomlinson have combined for 2 MVPs, 25 All-Star Games, and 6 Silver Sluggers. Even Tomlinson’s on-base percentage ranks 30th best of 214 players. For a team that has the 3rd lowest team batting average (.233) and 2nd lowest team on-base percentage in ALL of Major League Baseball, wouldn’t Kelby Tomlinson be a player who could help? Maybe he doesn’t pass the eye-test or do anything flashy, but the fact of the matter is that he can hit, and his track record compared to the best hitters in the game proves that."
Here's the link that contains the entire article about Slater and Tomlinson. http://straight108.com/2017/06/11/kelby/ReplyDelete
Enjoyed reading all of the posts about the top draft prospects. I'll enjoy the suspense when the Giants turn to draft comes up. Thanks.ReplyDelete
LG