Game Wrap 6/10/2017: Twins 3 Giants 2

The Giants followed a familiar script for today's game as the offense squandered at least 2 scoring opportunities and failed to support another QS by Jeff Samardzija. At the same time, Samardzija's penchant for giving up the longball hurt him as Brian Dozier's 2-run dinger was the difference in the game. Key Lines:
Brandon Belt 1B- 2 for 3, HR(11), BB. BA= .237. Belt's dinger was a splash hit tying him with Pablo Sandoval for second on the all-time list with 7. That is 28 behind Barry Bonds.
Austin Slater LF- 2 for 3. BA= .250. One was an infield hit that Slater beat out and another was a groundball that found a hole, but Slater is starting to look more comfortable out there, both at the plate and in LF.
Jeff Samardzija RHP- 6 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 6 K'. ERA= 4.31. Not as sharp as his recent starts but still a QS. Shark allowed just 5 baserunners in 6 IP while Berrios allowed 9 baserunners in 5.1 IP. The dinger by Dozier was the difference as it so often is with Shark.
Jose Berrios RHP(Twins)- 5.1 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 8 K's. ERA= 2.84. Berrios command kind of came and went and the Giants had their opportunities against him. 3'rd inning they had runners at first and third, not outs and came away with just 1 run. In the 5'th they had the bases loaded with 1 out and ended up not scoring. When his back was to the wall, Berrios seemed to find a tight frisbee slider that the Giants hitters acted like they had never seen before. The slider sped up his FB which he blew past a couple of batters. With the Giants it's sometimes hard to know if it's good pitching or bad hitting that kills their rallies.
*********************************************************************************
Matt Cain tries to salvage 1 win out of the series facing Nik Turley who pitched in the Giants minor league system for a season or 2 recently. He's finally getting his shot with the Twins.
Saturday, June 10, 2017
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment