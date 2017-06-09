Down on the Farm: 6/8/2017

AAA Fresno Grizzlies mauled the Sacramento River Cats 9-2:
Ryder Jones 3B- 1 for 3, HR(7), BB. BA= .285.
Chris Stratton RHP- 4.1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 BB, 3 K. ERA= 6.35.
-Stratton regresses from his last dominant start. Yup, I think he's done as a prospect.
*********************************************************************************
AA Richmond Flying Squirrels defeated the Binghampton Rumble Ponies 6-3:
Slade Heathcott CF- 1 for 5, HR(10). BA= .277.
Jerry Sands RF- 2 for 5, 2B. BA= .333.
Jeff Arnold C- 1 for 2, HR(2), 2 BB. BA= .140.
Matt Gage LHP- 7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 BB, 7 K's, GO/AO= 10/3. ERA= 3.70.
Tyler Cyr RHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K's, Save(6). ERA= 1.66.
-A QS for Gage with dominant peripherals. Will it play at higher levels?
*********************************************************************************
High A San Jose Giants pounded the Visalia Rawhide 7-3:
Ronnie Jebavy CF- 3 for 6, 2 SB(2). BA= .375.
Ryan Howard SS- 2 for 5, HR(5). BA= .319.
Bryan Reynolds RF- 2 for 4, HBP. BA= .305.
Aramis Garcia DH- 2 for 5, 3B. BA= .277.
Heath Quinn LF- 2 for 3, HR(6), 2 BB. BA= .321.
Jonah Arenado 3B- 2 for 5, 2B. BA= .246.
Matt Krook LHP- 5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 5 K's. ERA= 6.64.
Carlos Diaz LHP- 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K's. ERA= 2.58.
-Heath Quinn has hit 6 dingers in 88 PA which projects to 40 in 600 PA's. That is impressive power no matter what league you play in.
-Some regression from Krook but not a meltdown. Progress!
*********************************************************************************
Low A Augusta Greenjackets outscored the Rome Braves 7-6:
Cristian Paulino CF- 2 for 4, BB, SB(9). BA= .222.
Kelvin Beltre 2B- 0 for 3, 2 BB. BA= .283.
Sandro Fabian RF- 2 for 4. BA= .233.
Garrett Williams LHP- 3.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 4 BB, 4 K. ERA= 1.59.
Jose Morel RHP- 2.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K's. ERA= 2.57.
Nolan Riggs RHP- 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K's. ERA= 3.18.
-Regression from Williams, but not a complete meltdown. Bounceback next start?
-Riggs blew the save before striking out the next 4 batters he faced.
*********************************************************************************
DSL Giants topped the White Sox 6-5:
Aynesber Sivira DH- 2 for 4. BA= .313.
Alex Canario RF- 1 for 4, HR(1). BA= .188.
Wascar DeLeon 2B- 2 for 4, 2 2B. BA= .267.
Francis Pena RHP- 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 6 K's, 0.00.
Siviria and Canario are 17 yo. De Leon is 19 yo and repeating the DSL. Pena is 20 yo but in his first DSL season. He is listed at 6'3", 175 lbs.
Friday, June 9, 2017
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment