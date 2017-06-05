Down on the Farm: 6/4/2017

AAA Sacramento River Cats defeated the Albuquerque Isotopes 5-4 in 10 innings:
Wynton Bernard CF- 3 for 4, 2B, Sac. BA= .231.
Mac Williamson RF- 2 for 4, HR(7). BA= .272.
Joan Gregorio RHP- 7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K's. ERA= 2.97.
Steven Okert LHP- 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K's. ERA= 2.70.
-Mac certainly isn't pouting since getting sent down. 3'rd dinger in 2 days.
-Best part of Gregorio's start is the 0 BB's.
*********************************************************************************
AA Richmond Flying Squirrels outlasted the Trenton Thunder 5-4 in 12 innings:
Miguel Gomez DH- 2 for 5, 2 2B. BA= .319.
Brandon Bednar 3B- 2 for 5. BA= .272.
Jose Flores RHP- 3 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 3 K's. ERA= 1.21.
Yordy Cabrera RHP- 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K's. ERA= 3.86.
Tyler Cyr RHP- 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K. ERA= 1.74.
-Cabrera gets the promo from San Jose.
*********************************************************************************
High A San Jose Giants downed the Lancaster Jethawks 4-2:
Ronnie Jebavy CF- 2 for 4, 2B. BA= .308.
TJ Bennett 2B- 1 for 3, HR(1). BA=
Conner Menez LHP- 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K's. ERA= 3.05.
Caleb Simpson RHP- 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K. ERA= 5.47.
Dylan Rheault RHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K, Save(2). ERA= 2.55.
-4 QS in a row for Menez, 6 in 11 appearances. Allowed 2 ER in 5 IP in another start and 0 ER in 4.2 IP, in his first start of the season. Still needs to get the overall walk rate down.
*********************************************************************************
Low A Lexington Legends beat the Augusta Greenjackets 5-2:
Jacob Heyward LF- 1 for 4, HR(7). BA= .241.
Raffi Vizcaino RHP- 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K's. ERA= 7.20.
Nolan Riggs RHP- 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K's. ERA= 3.33.
-This was just Raffi's 2'nd appearance on the season: He got torched for 4 runs in 2 IP on 5/20/2017.
Monday, June 5, 2017
