Down on the Farm: 6/3/2017

AAA Sacramento River Cats buried the Albuquerque Isotopes 13-1:
Wynton Bernard CF- 2 for 6, 2B. BA= .207.
Jae-Gyun Hwang 1B- 3 for 5, 2B, BB, SB(4). BA= .287.
Mac Williamson RF- 2 for 5, 2 HR(6). BA= .261.
Tim Federowicz C- 5 for 5, 2B, 2 HR(3). BA= .356.
Ali Castillo SS- 1 for 4, HR(1), BB. BA= .267.
Chris Stratton RHP- 7 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 7 K, GO/AO= 11/2. ERA= 5.93.
Dusten Knight RHP- 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 2 K. ERA= 2.50.
*Hwang is hitting .326 over his last 10 games and is 7 for 16 over his last 3. Seems like the Giants really need to see what he can do at the MLB level, but what's up with him playing 1B?
*Hopefully this game helps Mac find some traction.
*I've liked Fedex all the way back to his college days at UNC. Anybody else think he might have a decent MLB career if he ever go regular AB's?
*I said Stratton was done after his last start, then he comes up with a line like this, in Albuquerque no less, which makes it all the more impressive.
AA Trenton Thunder outscored the Richmond Flying Squirrels 6-5:
Slade Heathcott CF- 0 for 2, 2 BB. BA= .271.
CJ Hinojosa SS- 1 for 3, 2B, BB. BA= .241.
Andrew Suarez LHP- 7 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 5 K's. ERA= 2.98.
*Suarez has just 13 BB's against 53 K's in 60 IP with a GO/AO= 1.49 on the season.
High A Lake Elsinore Storm defeated the San Jose Giants 5-3:
Gio Brusa DH- 2 for 4, 2B, HR(9). BA= .243.
*Brusa is hitting .306 over his last 10 games. He hit .271 for the month of May.
Low A Lexinton Legends ran away from the Augusta Greejackets 8-3:
Kelvin Beltre 2B- 2 for 3, 2B, BB, SB(3). BA= .271.
Cristian Paulino 3B- 2 for 3, BB, 3 SB(6). BA= .218.
DJ Myers RHP- 0.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K. ERA= 4.38.
Sandro Cabrera LHP- 3.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K's. ERA= 3.28.
*Myers' line looks ominous.
*Cabrera has 34 K's in 24.2 IP, on the season.
DSL Giants vs Reds not reported yet.
