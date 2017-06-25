Down on the Farm: 6/25/2017

AAA Sacramento River Cats were idle.
AA Richmond Flying Squirrels topped the Akron Rubber Ducks 5-4:
Myles Schroder 3B- 2 for 5, 2 2B. BA= .295.
Slade Heathcott CF- 1 for 2, BB, Sac. BA= .275.
Miguel Gomez 2B- 2 for 4. BA= .317.
Jerry Sands DH- 2 for 4, 2 2B. BA= .312.
Daniel Carbonell LF- 2 for 4. BA= .313.
Dylan Davis RF- 2 for 4, HR(4). BA= .210.
Jose Flores RHP- 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K, GO/AO= 7/2. ERA= 2.14.
Carlos Alvarado RHP- 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K's. ERA= 2.70.
High A San Jose Giants outlasted the Visalia Rawhide 7-6 in 10 innings:
Dillon Dobson 1B- 2 for 5, BB. BA= .228.
Bryan Reynolds DH- 2 for 6, 3B, SB(1). BA= .302.
Gio Brusa LF- 2 for 6, 2B. BA= .252.
Matt Winn C- 3 for 4, BB. BA= .221.
Jalen Miller 2B- 1 for 3, 2B, BB, SF. BA= .224.
Michael Connolly RHP- 6.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 4 K's. ERA= 3.88.
Low Game 1 Augusta Greenjackets blanked the Hickory Crawdads 1-0:
Sandro Fabian RF- 2 for 3. BA= .251.
Brandon Van Horn SS- 2 for 3. BA= .246.
Caleb Baragar LHP- 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 K's. ERA= 4.04.
Patrick Ruotolo RHP- 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K's, Save(5). ERA= 1.54.
-In his last 3 Starts, Baragar has allowed 2 ER in a total of 21 P with 3 BB, and 17 K's.
Low A Game 2 Augusta Greenjackets outslugged the Hickory Crawdads 8-5:
Johneshwy Fargas CF- 2 for 5, HR(1). BA= .182.
Jose Vizcaino Jr. 1B- 3 for 3, 2B, SB(4). BA= .232.
Jacob Heyward LF- 2 for 4, HR(8). BA= .230.
Sandro Fabian DH- 1 for 3, BB. BA= .252.
Jean Angomas RF- 2 for 4, 2 SB(6). BA= .214.
Brandon "Scooter" Van Horn SS- 3 for 4, 3 SB(10). BA= .256.
Sandro Cabrera LHP- 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K's. ERA= 3.82.
Greg Brody RHP- 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K's. ERA= 6.43.
-Fabian is hitting .316 over his last 10 games and .282 for the month of June.
-Van Horn is hitting .395 over his last 10 games and .388 for the month of June and showing some speed on the basepaths to boot.
Short Season Eugene Emeralds defeated the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 7-4:
Malique "5-Tool" Zeigler CF- 3 for 4, 2 2B. BA= .395.
Richard Amion 2B- 2 for 4, HR(1). BA= .324.
Manuel Geraldo SS- 1 for 4, HR(1). BA= .350.
Alejandro De La Rosa RHP- 5 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 4 BB, 4 K's. ERA= 0.90.
AZL Angels beat the Giants 6-2:
Steven Duggar CF- 0 for 2. BA= .000.
Madison Bumgarner LHP- 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K's. ERA= 0.00.
-Still no sign of any draftees.
-Great to see Duggar and Bumgarner start their rehab assignment. Especially for Bumgarner to go 3 innings.
DSL Giants were idle.
