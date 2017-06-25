Sunday, June 25, 2017

Down on the Farm: 6/25/2017

AAA  Sacramento River Cats were idle.

*********************************************************************************

AA  Richmond Flying Squirrels topped the Akron Rubber Ducks 5-4:

Myles Schroder 3B- 2 for 5, 2 2B.  BA= .295.
Slade Heathcott CF- 1 for 2, BB, Sac.  BA= .275.
Miguel Gomez 2B- 2 for 4.  BA= .317.
Jerry Sands DH- 2 for 4, 2 2B.  BA= .312.
Daniel Carbonell LF- 2 for 4.  BA= .313.
Dylan Davis RF- 2 for 4, HR(4).  BA= .210.
Jose Flores RHP- 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K, GO/AO= 7/2.  ERA= 2.14.
Carlos Alvarado RHP- 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K's.  ERA= 2.70.

*********************************************************************************

High A  San Jose Giants outlasted the Visalia Rawhide 7-6 in 10 innings:

Dillon Dobson 1B- 2 for 5, BB.  BA= .228.
Bryan Reynolds DH- 2 for 6, 3B, SB(1).  BA= .302.
Gio Brusa LF- 2 for 6, 2B.  BA= .252.
Matt Winn C- 3 for 4, BB.  BA= .221.
Jalen Miller 2B- 1 for 3, 2B, BB, SF.  BA= .224.
Michael Connolly RHP- 6.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 4 K's.  ERA= 3.88.

*********************************************************************************

Low Game 1  Augusta Greenjackets blanked the Hickory Crawdads 1-0:

Sandro Fabian RF- 2 for 3.  BA= .251.
Brandon Van Horn SS- 2 for 3.  BA= .246.
Caleb Baragar LHP- 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 K's.  ERA= 4.04.
Patrick Ruotolo RHP- 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K's, Save(5).  ERA= 1.54.

-In his last 3 Starts, Baragar has allowed 2 ER in a total of 21 P with 3 BB, and 17 K's.

*********************************************************************************

Low A Game 2  Augusta Greenjackets outslugged the Hickory Crawdads 8-5:

Johneshwy Fargas CF- 2 for 5, HR(1).  BA= .182.
Jose Vizcaino Jr. 1B- 3 for 3, 2B, SB(4).  BA= .232.
Jacob Heyward LF- 2 for 4, HR(8).  BA= .230.
Sandro Fabian DH- 1 for 3, BB.  BA= .252.
Jean Angomas RF- 2 for 4, 2 SB(6).  BA= .214.
Brandon "Scooter" Van Horn SS- 3 for 4, 3 SB(10).  BA= .256.
Sandro Cabrera LHP- 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K's.  ERA= 3.82.
Greg Brody RHP- 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K's.  ERA= 6.43.

-Fabian is hitting .316 over his last 10 games and .282 for the month of June.
-Van Horn is hitting .395 over his last 10 games and .388 for the month of June and showing some speed on the basepaths to boot.

*********************************************************************************

Short Season  Eugene Emeralds defeated the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 7-4:

Malique "5-Tool" Zeigler CF- 3 for 4, 2 2B.  BA= .395.
Richard Amion 2B- 2 for 4, HR(1).  BA= .324.
Manuel Geraldo SS- 1 for 4, HR(1).  BA= .350.
Alejandro De La Rosa RHP- 5 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 4 BB, 4 K's.  ERA= 0.90.

*********************************************************************************

AZL  Angels beat the Giants 6-2:

Steven Duggar CF- 0 for 2.  BA= .000.
Madison Bumgarner LHP- 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K's.  ERA= 0.00.

-Still no sign of any draftees.
-Great to see Duggar and Bumgarner start their rehab assignment.  Especially for Bumgarner to go 3 innings.

*********************************************************************************

DSL Giants were idle.
