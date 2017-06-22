Thursday, June 22, 2017

Down on the Farm: 6/21/2017

AAA  Sacramento River Cats were idle.

AA  Hartford Yard Goats defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels 7-3:

Daniel Carbonell LF- 2 for 4, 2B, HR(1).  BA= .500.
Jeff Arnold C- 1 for 2, 2B,  2 BB.  BA= .156.
Jerry Sands 1B- 3 for 4.  BA= .306.
Cory Taylor RHP- 5 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 4 BB, 1 K, GO/AO= 9/3.  ERA= 4.52.

-Carbonell had been playing in San Jose.  I think he's played some AA games in past seasons.  He's 26 yo.  Is there any hope for him to have a MLB career?

High A  Cal League was on Day 3 of their All-Star Break.

Low A  SAL was on Day 3 of their All-Star Break.

Short Season  Salem-Keizer Volcanoes topped the Hillsboro Hops 5-3 in 13 innings:

Malique "5-Tool" Zeigler CF- 2 for 5, 3B, 2 SB(6).  BA= .370.
Juan Rodriguez RF- 3 for 6, 3B.  BA= .333.
Ryan Kirby 1B- 2 for 6, 2B.  BA= .360.
Steve Bono PH/DH- 2 for 2, SB(2).  BA= .429.
Stetson "Cowboy" Woods RHP- 6 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 6 K's.  ERA= 1.50.

DSL Giants beat the Reds 5-4(game called after 6 innings):

Aynesber Sivira 3B- 0 for 2, BB, SB(7).  BA= .262.
Alexander Canario RF- 1 for 2, HR(3), HBP.  BA= .264.
Martin Doria 2B- 1 for 2, SB(4).  BA= .217.
Luis Moreno RHP- 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 2 K.  ERA= 4.66.
Jerson Severino RHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K, Save(1).  ERA= 6.52.
  1. Just the other day, I was wondering what had happened to Stetson Woods. Wasn't he further up the minor league ladder? Thanks for the update!

  2. Isn't it Christoph Bono the son of Steve Bono? Haha

