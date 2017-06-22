Down on the Farm: 6/21/2017

AAA Sacramento River Cats were idle.
*********************************************************************************
AA Hartford Yard Goats defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels 7-3:
Daniel Carbonell LF- 2 for 4, 2B, HR(1). BA= .500.
Jeff Arnold C- 1 for 2, 2B, 2 BB. BA= .156.
Jerry Sands 1B- 3 for 4. BA= .306.
Cory Taylor RHP- 5 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 4 BB, 1 K, GO/AO= 9/3. ERA= 4.52.
-Carbonell had been playing in San Jose. I think he's played some AA games in past seasons. He's 26 yo. Is there any hope for him to have a MLB career?
*********************************************************************************
High A Cal League was on Day 3 of their All-Star Break.
*********************************************************************************
Low A SAL was on Day 3 of their All-Star Break.
*********************************************************************************
Short Season Salem-Keizer Volcanoes topped the Hillsboro Hops 5-3 in 13 innings:
Malique "5-Tool" Zeigler CF- 2 for 5, 3B, 2 SB(6). BA= .370.
Juan Rodriguez RF- 3 for 6, 3B. BA= .333.
Ryan Kirby 1B- 2 for 6, 2B. BA= .360.
Steve Bono PH/DH- 2 for 2, SB(2). BA= .429.
Stetson "Cowboy" Woods RHP- 6 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 6 K's. ERA= 1.50.
*********************************************************************************
DSL Giants beat the Reds 5-4(game called after 6 innings):
Aynesber Sivira 3B- 0 for 2, BB, SB(7). BA= .262.
Alexander Canario RF- 1 for 2, HR(3), HBP. BA= .264.
Martin Doria 2B- 1 for 2, SB(4). BA= .217.
Luis Moreno RHP- 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 2 K. ERA= 4.66.
Jerson Severino RHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K, Save(1). ERA= 6.52.
