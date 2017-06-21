Down on the Farm: 6/20/2017

AAA Sacramento River Cats defeated the Albuquerque Isotopes 4-1:
Jarrett Parker RF- 0 for 1, 2 BB. BA= .250.
Justin Ruggiano CF- 1 for 3, 2B. BA= .256.
Jae-Gyun Hwang 3B- 2 for 2, SF. BA= .288.
Tim Fedorowicz C- 2 for 3. BA= .317.
Chris Stratton RHP- 8 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 9 K's. ERA= 5.37.
Steven Okert LHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K, Save(4). ERA= 2.25.
-A Dominant Start by Stratton who now has put together 4 QS out of his last 6 Starts. Is Stratton closer to a callup than Tyler Beede?
*********************************************************************************
AA Richmond Flying Squirrels downed the Hartford Yard Goats 5-4:
Miguel Gomez 2B- 3 for 4, HR(8). BA= .325.
Sam Coonrod RHP- 7 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K's. ERA= 4.67.
Tyler Cyr RHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K, Save(8). ERA= 1.78.
-I think Miguel Gomez can hit.
*********************************************************************************
High A Cal League held their All-Star Game: North 5 South 3
-Bryan Reynolds and Aramis Garcia had 1 hit each in 3 AB.
-Ryan Howard went 0 for 2.
-Conner Menez allowed 2 runs in 1 IP.
Mike Connolly pitched a scoreless inning.
*********************************************************************************
Low A SAL held their All-Star Game: Tied 3-3. Game called after the top of the 8'th inning for some reason.
-Kelvin Beltre went 0 for 1.
-Dominic Mazza pitched a scoreless inning with 2 K's.
*********************************************************************************
Short Season Hillsboro Hops outlasted the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 7-6 in 12 innings:
Malique Zeigler CF- 3 for 6, HR(2), SB(4). BA= .364.
Ryan Kirby 1B- 2 for 4, 2B, BB. BA= .368.
Byron Murray 3B- 2 for 5, 2B. BA= .333.
Alex Bostic LHP- 5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 5 BB, 4 K's. ERA= 3.60.
Matt Pope RHP- 3.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 3 K, BS(1). ERA= 6.75.
Logan Webb RHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K's. ERA= 4.50.
-Have I ever remarked at how much I like Malique Zeigler as a prospect? 5 tools!
*********************************************************************************
DSL Giants edged out the Reds 3-2:
Andrew Carabello 3B- 2 for 3, BB. BA= .333.
Luis Alvarado C- 2 for 4. BA= .368.
Francis Pena RHP- 5 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K's, GO/AO= 8/1. ERA= 2.25.
Abel Adames RHP- 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K's, Save(1). ERA= 0.00.
-Carabello and Alvarado are both 17 yo.
-Pena is 21 yo but this is his first DSL season.
-Adames is 20 yo and stands 6'5". This is his second DSL season but he pitched just 2 IP, last year.
Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Down on the Farm: 6/20/2017
Posted by DrBGiantsfan at 12:06 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Crick makes it! Will his first appearance be in tight game?ReplyDelete
Beede would need someone to be dumped from the 40-man. Stratton does not.
Miguel Gomez, switch hitter, is 5'10"ReplyDelete
Dodgers had to figure out what to do with 5'10" Steve Garvey after he proved he couldn't play 3rd base.
He became a perennial all star, an MVP (plus a 2nd), and four time golden glover at 1st base.
Now that's some positive thinking - but actually, not infeasible....!Delete
Right now, Miguel Gomez's best offensive comp is Pablo Sandoval. Really looking forward to his debut either this season or next. If we're going by Pablo's progression - he'll come up at the very tail of this year and get a few hacks in.
I wish Chris Shaw had stayed in AA a little longer. Regardless, where does Gomez play if Shaw proves he deserves ABs at 1st?
Trade Belt AND Panik? Wouldn't bother me, personally, but that's a tall drink for the G's front office. I'd rate it highly unlikely - thought these guys might just force the point this season!