Down on the Farm: 6/16/2017

AAA Sacramento River Cats defeated the Las Vegas 51's' 6-4:
Orlando Calixte 2B/SS- 4 for 5, 2B, 2 3B. BA= .301.
Ryder Jones 3B- 2 for 4, 2B, HR(10), BB. BA= .295.
Kyle Crick RHP- 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K's. ERA= 2.76.
Steven Okert LHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K, Save(3). ERA= 2.45.
-Ryder Jones has hit .382 over his last 10 games. He has hit in 17 of his last 19 games with a BA of .343 over that span.
*********************************************************************************
AA Harrisburg Senators outscored the Richmond Flying Squirrels 9-6:
Slade Heathcott CF- 3 for 4, HR(11), BB. BA= .286.
CJ Hinojosa SS- 4 for 5, 2B. BA= .235.
-Heathcott has been a steady performer all season but has kicked it up a notch in June hitting .340 on the month, .348 in his last 10 games.
*********************************************************************************
High A Visalia Rawhide whipped the San Jose Giants 4-3:
Ronnie Jebavy CF- 1 for 3, SF, SB(3). BA= .340.
Daniel Carbonell RF- 3 for 4, 2B, SB(3). BA= .307.
Jake McCasland RHP- 7.2 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 7 K's. ERA= 5.61.
Carlos Diaz LHP- 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K's. ERA= 2.38.
*********************************************************************************
Low A Augusta Greenjackets topped the Asheville Tourists 6-3:
Cristian Paulino 3B- 2 for 5. BA= .283.
Jean Angomas CF- 2 for 4, 2 3B. BA= .216.
Michael Bernal SS- 2 for 4. BA= .293.
Raffi Vizcaino RHP- 5.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K's. ERA= 3.24.
*********************************************************************************
SS Salem-Keizer Volcanoes tamed the Tri-City Dust Devils 8-6:
Malique Zeigler CF- 3 for 4, 2B, HR(1), BB, SB(1). BA= .375.
Robinson Medrano LF- 2 for 4, 3B. BA= .500.
Jeffrey Parra C- 2 for 4, 3B. BA= .500.
Ryan Kirby PH/1B- 2 for 2, 2 SB(4). BA= .600.
Byron Murray 3B- 1 for 4, HR(1), BA= .375.
Hengerber Medina RHP- 3.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K's. ERA= 2.45.
Cesar Yanez RHP- 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K's. ERA= 0.00.
-That is a busy line for Zeigler. I love busy lines!
-High hopes for Jeffrey Parra who is 19 yo.
*********************************************************************************
DSL Giants sank the Mariners 7-5:
Aynesber Sivira 2B- 1 for 4, 2B, BB, BA= .324.
Alexander Canario RF- 1 for 4, HR(2). BA= .279.
Ghordy Santos PH- 1 for 1, HR(1). BA= .094.
Raiber Gutierrez CF/LF- 2 for 4, 2B. BA= .124.
Aneudy Acosta RHP- 4.2 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 8 K's. ERA= 9.72.
-Sivira, Canario, Santos and Gutierrez are all 17 yo.
Saturday, June 17, 2017
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment