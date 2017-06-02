Down on the Farm: 6/1/2017

AAA Albuquerque Isotopes outlasted the Sacramento River Cats 6-5 in 13 innings:
Wynton Bernard CF- 3 for 7, SB(4). BA= .182.
Jae-Gyun Hwang 1B- 2 for 7, 3B. BA= .275.
Ryder Jones 3B- 1 for 6, HR(6). BA= .272.
Mac Williamson RF- 1 for 6, HR(4). BA= .266.
Chris Shaw LF- 2 for 5, 2B, BB. BA= .310.
Trevor Brown C/2B- 2 for 5, 2B, HBP. BA= .156.
Juniel Querecuto SS- 2 for 5, 2B, BB. BA= .250.
Dan Slania RHP- 5 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 4 K's. ERA= 8.05.
DJ Snelton LHP- 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K's. ERA= 5.40.
Roberto Gomez RHP- 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K. ERA= 5.79.
Slater was called up and will be activated for tonight's game. Giants beat writers seem to think the Giants are in full fledged youth movement mode and that Hwang, Jones and Shaw may get MLB looks in the near future. Hopefully Mac gets in a groove and gets another shot too. Crawford and Posey may be the only position players not available at the trade deadline. Gomez' ERA is 3.46 over his last 10 appearances.
AA Richmond Flying Squirrels squeaked past the Hartford Yard Goats 2-1 in 7 innings:
Slade Heathcott CF- 1 for 2, 2 BB, SB(6). BA= .274.
Hunter Cole RF- 2 for 3, HR(3). BA= .272.
Matt Gage LHP- 6 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 3 K's. ERA= 3.68.
Tyler Cyr RHP- 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K, Save(4). ERA= 2.04.
High A Lake Elsinore Storm defeated the San Jose Giants 5-3:
Hunter Pence RF- 1 for 4. BA= .333.
Heath Quinn LF/RF- 1 for 4, HR(5). BA= .290.
Dillon Dobson 1B- 1 for 4, HR(8). BA= .252.
Jonah Arenado 3B- 3 for 4, 2B, HR(4). BA= 253.
Ryan Howard SS- 2 for 4. BA= .322.
Matt Krook LHP- 5.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 9 K's. ERA= 6.82.
Carlos Diaz LHP- 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K's. ERA= 2.88.
Arenado is red hot! Krook has an ERA of 3.38 over his last 4 starts with 21 K's in 21.1 IP. He has allowed 7 BB's in 16.1 IP over his last 3 starts. Still not a great walk rate but improving.
Low A Augusta Greenjackets blanked the Lexington Legends 4-0:
Ashford Fulmer LF- 2 for 4, 2B, BB. BA= .237.
Skyler Ewing C- 2 for 3, HR(3), HBP. BA= .231.
Jose Vizcaino Jr 1B- 2 for 4, 2B. BA= .321.
Jacob Heyward DH- 2 for 4, 2 2B. BA= .246.
Garrett Williams LHP- 6.1 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 9 K's. ERA= 0.93.
Patrick Ruotolo RHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K's. ERA= 1.53.
Heyward is hitting .316 over his last 10 games. Look at Garrett Williams! 21 K's, 6 BB's in 19.1 IP. Williams and Krook have ceilings as high as any pitchers in the organization.
