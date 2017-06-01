Down on the Farm: 5/31/2017

AAA Sacramento River Cats were idle.
AA Hartford Yard Goats edged out the Richmond Flying Squirrels 2-1:
Slade Heathcott CF- 1 for 3, HR(7), BB. BA= .271.
Ali Castillo LF- 2 for 4, SB(1). BA= .296.
Cory Taylor RHP- 4 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 4 K's. ERA= 4.84.
Colin Balester RHP- 3 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 K's. ERA= 4.32.
I guess the Giants are going to try every player in the organization in LF! Colin Balester has yo-yo'd between AAA and MLB since 2008.
High A San Jose Giants quieted the Lake Elsinore Storm 6-1:
Bryan Reynolds CF- 2 for 4, 2B. BA= .299.
Hunter Pence RF- 1 for 2, BB. BA= .500.
Aramis Garcia C- 2 for 4, 2B, HR(7). BA= .277.
Heath Quinn DH- 1 for 4, HR(4). BA= .293.
Jonah Arenado 3B- 1 for 4, HR(3). BA= .241.
Matt Solter RHP- 6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K's. ERA= 2.89.
Will LaMarch RHP- 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K's. ERA= 2.70.
Hunter Pence survived his encounter with Hunter Strickland and starts his rehab assignment. Jonah Arenado is hitting .359 over his last 10 games.
Low A Columbia Fireflies defeated the Augusta Greenjackets 4-3:
Sandro Fabian RF- 2 for 5. BA= .239.
Jose Vizcaino Jr 1B- 3 for 4, 3B. BA= .292.
Cristian Paulino 3B- 2 for 4, 2B, 3B. BA= .208.
Melvin Adon RHP- 4 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K's. ERA= 3.79.
Jose Morel RHP- 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K. ERA= 2.31.
Sandro Cabrera LHP- 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K. ERA= 3.80.
Despite flashes of brilliance, Cristian Paulino just can't seem to get traction on his career. Viz Jr has had problems with injuries so far in his career. Maybe he's playing 1B to try to keep him on the field?
