Game Wrap 5/30/2017: Nationals 6 Giants 3

Orlando Calixte brought some spark to the Giants offense but failed to light a fire under it as the Nationals cruised to another easy win. Key LInes:
Orlando Calixte LF/CF/RF- 2 for 5, 2B. BA= .400. Calixte had hits in his first 2 MLB AB's, the second a double to drive in 2. He also played all 3 OF positions. I think C and P are the only 2 positions he has not played in the minor leagues.
Buster Posey C- 3 for 4, BB. BA= .351. 2 months in, Buster Posey is on pace for a 6 fWAR season, which would be his best since his MVP season in 2012. For what it's worth, by Fangraphs valuations, Buster has produced a total of $170.4 M in WAR value since his signed his $167 M extension prior to the 2013 season.
Jeff Samaedzija RHP- 4 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 0 BB, 5 K's. ERA= 4.63. Shark had his moments such as 2 beautiful called 3'rd strikes on Bryce Harper, and he saw more than his share of groundballs find holes in the IF, but he also threw over 60 pitches in the first 2 innings which limited how deep he could go in the game.
Josh Osich LHP- 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K's. ERA= 3.46. Osich looked really good getting out of a jam in his previous appearance and was dominant for 2 innings here. If he could find some consistency, he would be a big piece of the puzzle for 2018.
*********************************************************************************
The Giants dropped 11.5 games behind the Dodgers who took over the lead in the NL West and dropped 10 games off the Wild Card pace. We'll stop reporting games behind in the standings until/unless they become more competitive at some point in the future.
*********************************************************************************
Matt Cain tries to stave off a series sweep tonight facing Nationals co-ace Max Scherzer.
Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment