Friday, May 26, 2017

Game Wrap 5/25/2017: Cubs 5 Giants 1

The Giants offense continued to sputter as they failed to build on a first inning run and Jeff Samardzija was once again vulnerable to the longball.  Key Lines:

Giants Lineup:  With Nunez a late scratch due to a sore hammy, the 6,7,8 spots in the lineup  are hitting .222, .160 and .191 respectively.  That's not an MLB caliber lineup and definitely not a lineup that can compete with a team like the Cubs.  They went a combined 0 for 10.

Jeff Samardzija RHP- 7 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 8 K's.  ERA= 4.50.  Again, Shark had fantastic K and BB ratios.  The K's would indicate he had excellent stuff.  It's those darn dingers!  3 solo shots out of 6 hits were the difference in this game as I am sure Bochy's bullpen use would have been different with a 1-0 lead.

*********************************************************************************

With the Loss, the Giants remained 11 games behind the NL West leading Rockies and dropped 8.5 games off the Wild Card pace.

*********************************************************************************

The Giants return home with Matt Cain facing the Braves and lefty Jaime Garcia in tonight's opener.
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 