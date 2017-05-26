Game Wrap 5/25/2017: Cubs 5 Giants 1

The Giants offense continued to sputter as they failed to build on a first inning run and Jeff Samardzija was once again vulnerable to the longball. Key Lines:
Giants Lineup: With Nunez a late scratch due to a sore hammy, the 6,7,8 spots in the lineup are hitting .222, .160 and .191 respectively. That's not an MLB caliber lineup and definitely not a lineup that can compete with a team like the Cubs. They went a combined 0 for 10.
Jeff Samardzija RHP- 7 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 8 K's. ERA= 4.50. Again, Shark had fantastic K and BB ratios. The K's would indicate he had excellent stuff. It's those darn dingers! 3 solo shots out of 6 hits were the difference in this game as I am sure Bochy's bullpen use would have been different with a 1-0 lead.
With the Loss, the Giants remained 11 games behind the NL West leading Rockies and dropped 8.5 games off the Wild Card pace.
The Giants return home with Matt Cain facing the Braves and lefty Jaime Garcia in tonight's opener.
Friday, May 26, 2017
