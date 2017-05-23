Game Wrap 5/23/2017: Cubs 4 Giants 1

Johnny Cueto gave up 3 dingers that drove in all 4 of the Cubs runs and the Giants offense failed to sustain an attack against Jon Lester as the Cubs cruised to an easy win. Key Lines:
Johnny Cueto RHP- 6 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 1 BB, 8 K's, 3 HR. ERA= 4.64. Well, you can't blame it on BABIP, because dingers are BIPs! If there are 3 true outcomes in baseball, Cueto did great with 2 of them and terrible with the other. What does that mean? I don't know, I don't know!
Jon Lester LHP(Cubs)- 9 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 10 K's. ERA= 3.19. Where to start? The top 3 batters in the Giants lineup went a combined 0 for 11. Nope, not gonna score a lot of runs with that! Not with Gorkys Hernandez and Justin Ruggiano in the same lineup. Lester is tough against any lineup. Against this Giants lineup, he's Cy Young.
*********************************************************************************
With the Loss, the 4'th place Giants fell 10 games behind the NL West leading Rockies.
*********************************************************************************
Matt Moore tries to give the Giants a chance for a series win tomorrow facing Kyle Hendricks.
Tuesday, May 23, 2017
