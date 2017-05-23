Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Game Wrap 5/23/2017: Cubs 4 Giants 1

Johnny Cueto gave up 3 dingers that drove in all 4 of the Cubs runs and the Giants offense failed to sustain an attack against Jon Lester as the Cubs cruised to an easy win.  Key Lines:

Johnny Cueto RHP-  6 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 1 BB, 8 K's, 3 HR.  ERA= 4.64.  Well, you can't blame it on BABIP, because dingers are BIPs!  If there are 3 true outcomes in baseball, Cueto did great with 2 of them and terrible with the other.  What does that mean?  I don't know, I don't know!

Jon Lester LHP(Cubs)- 9 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 10 K's.  ERA= 3.19.  Where to start?  The top 3 batters in the Giants lineup went a combined 0 for 11.  Nope, not gonna score a lot of runs with that!  Not with Gorkys Hernandez and Justin Ruggiano in the same lineup.  Lester is tough against any lineup.  Against this Giants lineup, he's Cy Young.

With the Loss, the 4'th place Giants fell 10 games behind the NL West leading Rockies.

Matt Moore tries to give the Giants a chance for a series win tomorrow facing Kyle Hendricks.
