Game Wrap 5/20/2017: Giants 3 Cardinal 1

The Giants and Cardinals matched goose eggs for 12 innings. Then Christian Arroyo broke it up with a bases loaded, 2-run double in the 13'th to propel the Giants to an epic extra-inning win. Key Lines:
Eduardo Nunez LF- 2 for 5. BA= .272. Nunez was the only Giant with 2 hits in the game. He also made an adventurous play in LF when he misplayed a Matt Carpenter drive off the wall, then hustled to chase it down as it rolled back toward the IF and threw out Carp trying to stretch it into a triple. Whatever else you think about Nunez, the guy hustles and plays like he's having fun out there.
Christian Arroyo 3B- 1 for 5, 2B. BA= .221. Arroyo has his challenges at the plate, but he already seems to be showing a knack for getting the big hit.
Jeff Samardzija RHP- 8 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 K's. ERA= 4.57. Shark has given up 19 ER in 3 Disaster Starts, and 12 ER in 43.1 IP in 6 other starts for a 2.48 ERA.
Derek Law RHP- 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K's. ERA= 2.53. Osich faced 2 batters and got 1 out. Law came in and shut things down for the next 5 batters.
Hunter Strickland RHP- 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K's. ERA= 1.10. 2 huge innings for Strickland who is quietly having a great season.
Mark Melancon RHP- 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 0 K, Save(8). ERA= 2.84. Well, it's not exactly how you would draw it up, but hey! He had a 3 run lead to work with!
*********************************************************************************
The Win helped the Giants gain a game on the NL West leading Rockies. They now trail the leaders by 8 games. They are 6 games behind the Dodgers for the 2'nd Wild Card playoff spot.
*********************************************************************************
Matt Cain goes for the sweeeeep agains another veteran RHP, Adam Wainwright.
Sunday, May 21, 2017
