Sunday, May 21, 2017

Game Wrap 5/20/2017: Giants 3 Cardinal 1

The Giants and Cardinals matched goose eggs for 12 innings.  Then Christian Arroyo broke it up with a bases loaded, 2-run double in the 13'th to propel the Giants to an epic extra-inning win.  Key Lines:

Eduardo Nunez LF- 2 for 5.  BA= .272.  Nunez was the only Giant with 2 hits in the game.  He also made an adventurous play in LF when he misplayed a Matt Carpenter drive off the wall, then hustled to chase it down as it rolled back toward the IF and threw out Carp trying to stretch it into a triple.  Whatever else you think about Nunez, the guy hustles and plays like he's having fun out there.

Christian Arroyo 3B- 1 for 5, 2B.  BA= .221.  Arroyo has his challenges at the plate, but he already seems to be showing a knack for getting the big hit.

Jeff Samardzija RHP- 8 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 K's.  ERA= 4.57.  Shark has given up 19 ER in 3 Disaster Starts, and 12 ER in 43.1 IP in 6 other starts for a 2.48 ERA.

Derek Law RHP- 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K's.  ERA= 2.53.  Osich faced 2 batters and got 1 out.  Law came in and shut things down for the next 5 batters.

Hunter Strickland RHP- 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K's. ERA= 1.10.  2 huge innings for Strickland who is quietly having a great season.

Mark Melancon RHP- 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 0 K, Save(8).  ERA= 2.84.  Well, it's not exactly how you would draw it up, but hey!  He had a 3 run lead to work with!

*********************************************************************************

The Win helped the Giants gain a game on the NL West leading Rockies. They now trail the leaders by 8 games.  They are 6 games behind the Dodgers for the 2'nd Wild Card playoff spot.

*********************************************************************************

Matt Cain goes for the sweeeeep agains another veteran RHP, Adam Wainwright.
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 