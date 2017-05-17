Game Wrap 5/16/2017: Giants 2 Dodgers 1

Ty Blach continued his mastery of the Dodgers lineup with a 7-inning QS and Brandon Belt carried the offense to just enough runs in support. Key Lines:
Brandon Belt 1B- 2 for 4, HR(8). BA= .229. Belt homered to leadoff the 4'th inning for the Giants first run on a disputed call. The Dodgers claimed fan interference but the HR call was upheld on review. He singled to open the 6'th inning on an IF hit. He took 2B on a WP. With no outs, Buster Posey gave himself up with a grounder to the right side to advance Belt to 3B. He scored on Crawford's bloop hit. After the game, Dave Roberts was left talking about how great the Giants situational hitting is.
Christian Arroyo 2B- 1 for 4. BA= .220. Arroyo moved over to 2B with Panik sitting against LHP Rich Hill. He made a key play as the Dodgers had runners at 2'nd and 3'rd with 1 out in the 4'th inning. Austin Barnes hit a chopper to Arroyo who fielded it at medium depth. Justin Turner hesitated for an instant at 3B then came home. Arroyo threw a seed to Buster who made the swipe tag for the out and Blach escaped the inning without allowing a run.
Ty Blach LHP- 7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 4 K's, GO/AO= 8/4. ERA= 4.15. Dominating the Dodgers is one way to endear yourself to Giants management and Blach has done that. He now sports an ERA of 1.17 in 4 career starts against the Bad Guys. He's actually been good against almost everybody. Take out the one Disaster start in Cincinnati and his season ERA would be 2.07. His K/BB would suggest his success is not sustainable, but that's how he rolled in the minors too. He seems to be a guy capable of constantly inducing weak contact.
This was the Giants 6'th QS in a row with Blach bookending that string, at least for now.
Derek Law RHP- 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K, Save(3). ERA= 2.15. Law is the Closer, at least until Melancon gets back from the DL, which should be soon. Melancon's return will give the Giants a Closer quality setup man in Law.
*********************************************************************************
With their 5'th Win in a row, the Giants remain in 4'th place in the NL West, 8.5 games behind the first place Rockies to topped the Twins 7-3. They gained a game on the Dodgers second Wild Card spot and now trail them by 5.5 games.
*********************************************************************************
Johnny Cueto tries for the sweeeeep against Dodgers ace, Clayton Kershaw in an afternoon game today.
